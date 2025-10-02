Police are at the scene of a synagogue in Crumpsall after receiving reports of a stabbing.

They were called to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, on Middleton Road, Crumpsall, at 9.31am by a member of the public, stating he had witnessed a car being driven towards members of the public, and one man had been stabbed.

Firearms officers were deployed at 9.34am as police continued to receive further reports from members of the public that a security guard had been attacked with a knife.GMP declared PLATO and a major incident at 9.37am.

Shots were fired by Greater Manchester Police firearms officers at 9.38am. One man has been shot, who is believed to be the offender.

Paramedics arrived at the scene at 9.41 and are tending to members of the public, currently four members of the public with injuries caused by both the vehicle and stab wounds.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area while the police continue to deal with the incident.

A spokesperson for the North West Ambulance Service said: “Following reports of an incident on Middleton Road in Crumpsall, the trust has dispatched resources to the scene.

“We are currently assessing the situation and working with other members of the emergency services.

“Our priority is to ensure people receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible.”

The incident comes on Yom Kippur - the holiest day in the Jewish religious calendar.