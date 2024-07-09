Major plan for 100 new apartments in Baltic Triangle signed off

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ‘Brickworks’ redevelopment will be car free and comprise one-bed, two-bed and three-bed apartments.

Almost 100 new flats will be built in Liverpool’s Baltic Triangle as part of a two-part tower development.

New plans put forward by city-based housing firm Torus to build 93 new units on land between Norfolk Street and Brick Street on the edge of the city centre won the backing of members of Liverpool Council’s planning committee on Tuesday morning. The site was formerly occupied by the Liver Grease Oil and Chemicals Company but has stood derelict for the past five years.

It was the second set of designs to go before the committee after plans for a 202-room hotel fell through almost two and a half years ago. Having secured approval, Torus will now redevelop the site through a part eight, part 10 storey building split into two blocks, linked centrally with a central stair/lift core with an external courtyard located to either side.

The residential units on upper floors will be made up of 45 one-bed apartments, 45 two-bed apartments and 3 three-bed apartments, including 21 wheelchair accessible units.

The development is designed to be car-free with a total of 112 secure cycle parking spaces provided for both residents and visitors. The site is located towards the eastern edge of the Baltic Triangle and is described as brownfield.

Peter Jones, on behalf of Torus, told the committee the plans had been drawn up “to fit in with the scale of surrounding buildings.” The project has also been put together to meet accessibility requirements.

Housing association Torus manages thousands of properties across Merseyside with a view to building more than 5,000 by 2026. It is responsible for delivering the major Approach development on Edge Lane.

The new site is to be known as the Brickworks, according to planning documents submitted by Torus. All 93 units are proposed to meet the Government’s definition of affordable housing, being offered as intermediate rent to buy properties.

The report said the Baltic has traditionally been a focus for business and industry but now also includes residential and other complementary uses.

The Liver Grease, Oil and Chemical Company, which occupied the site until July 2019, was founded in 1809 as P.Holgrove and Co- Turpentine Distillers, and moved to Norfolk Street in 1900. It has since ceased trading operations.

