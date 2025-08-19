A Merseyside town will soon look completely different thanks to a multi-million pound regeneration project.

Knowsley Council said the ‘transformative’ proposals will ‘bring new life’ into Huyton town centre and will create a boost to the local economy and the wider region.

Late last year, the local authority announced ambitious plans to redevelop Huyton Village into a ‘vibrant’ and diverse town centre including a mixed-use commercial district, a council HQ development, a hotel, 72 affordable homes, a library and new leisure and cultural facilities.

Artist's impression of Huyton Village | Genr8 Kajima/LDRS

The council said the project will sit alongside Huyton’s existing shopping area, creating an additional space designed to support the high street businesses, increase footfall in the village centre and create new jobs.

Information loaded into the wide-ranging plans for Huyton village highlights the huge changes planned for the area. Proposals could include applications for 420 new homes, a 130-bed hotel and numerous commercial properties.

An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) has now been submitted for the sake of ‘screening opinion’ for a proposed new council headquarters, a hotel, residential properties, including market and affordable housing units, ‘later living’, retirement accommodation and assisted living. The EIA will determine whether plans are likely to have ‘significant effects on the environment’.

Knowsley’s local authority confirmed its development partner Genr8 Kajima Regeneration Limited (GKRL) is preparing to submit a planning application for the development of a mixed-use development which would be located on the council’s current seven acre site.

In addition, the plans include proposals to change a unit on Cavendish Walk (the former B&M building) from retail use to a new library and community hub and also to transform the multi-storey car park into a modern and sustainable transport hub.

Cllr Tony Brennan, Knowsley Council’s cabinet member for economic development and regeneration said: “It is really positive news to see plans for the regeneration of Huyton Village moving forward and more detail being considered and added.

“This is potentially a transformative development for Knowsley and the City Region and something we know local residents are keen to get behind. The public consultation earlier in the year clearly showed an appetite for change and a shared will to breathe new life into the town centre.:

Cllr Brennan added: “While any development will still need refining, relevant approvals granted and funding assembled it is really is great to see work pushing ahead and a new and vibrant vision for Huyton emerging.”

There are numerous planning application as part of the regeneration project which include the demolition of buildings across the existing site including the Huyton Municipal building and Annexe, and the Computer Centre.