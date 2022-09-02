Major sports brand to open store in Liverpool ONE

It is set to open later this year, on South John Street.

Leading sports-clothing brand, Under Armour is coming to Liverpool ONE.

Under Armour Liverpool ONE will deliver innovative products and experiences that are designed to enhance customer performance -both in sporting pursuits and day-to-day life.

Founded with a single shirt in 1996, Under Armour has become increasingly popular, introducing numerous technological product lines and performance-driven footwear.

Liverpool ONE is known for high-end shopping experiences and has recently seen Bershka, Rituals and Kickgame open their doors.

Donna Howitt, Place Strategy Director at Liverpool ONE said:“We are delighted to welcome leading sports apparel brand Under Armour. At Liverpool ONE we are continually evolving our line-up for locals and visitors, delivering an increasing number of firsts amongst retailers and operators, as well holistic experience-led offerings. We are confident that Under Armour will flourish at Liverpool ONE in this next exciting step in their brand journey.”