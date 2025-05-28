A major supermarket chain is set to open a brand new store in one Merseyside town.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Knowsley Council has confirmed it currently in discussions with Lidl about the retailer investing in Kirkby town centre with a new ‘state-of-the-art’ store planned as part of a wider regeneration project.

Since Knowsley Council purchased the town centre back in 2019, £43.8 million has been invested in Kirkby and created 94,000 sq ft of new retail space including a new Morrisons supermarket and petrol filling station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Big brand names have also been attracted to the area with Home Bargains, Taco Bell, Pure Gym, The Coffee House and Willowbrook Home and Fashion already established.

The local authority said the economic impact of these developments has helped to create an additional 500 jobs for local people as well as boosting the local economy by £15.3 million per annum.

Lidl. | Lidl

The regeneration of the town centre will also be bolstered by a £19.5 grant from the Government’s ‘Plan for Neighbourhoods’ scheme which is designed to improve areas in desperate need of development. The LDRS reported in March that the cash can be used on a whole host of different things including the rejuvenation of Kirkby’s high streets, local parks, youth clubs, cultural venues and health services.

Regeneration works have also been completed beyond the confines of the town centre including the completion of 940 new homes over the last 5 years and hundreds more have now been approved for the land South of Cherryfield Drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Furthermore, the multi-storey car park in the town has been transformed into a sustainable travel hub and a new train station is now operational at Headbolt Lane, providing greater access in and around Kirkby for residents, workers and visitors.

In January this year, the council’s cabinet gave the green light to a further 29,000 sq ft of new modern retail development in the town centre and conversations with potential occupiers have been ongoing with the local authority confirming the interest of Lidl.

Lidl is working up a planning application for its state-of-the-art supermarket, which will be submitted shortly. The detailed proposals will be subject to consultation as part of the planning application process.

Lidl | Getty

Stuart Jardine, Regional Head of Property at Lidl GB said: “We’ve seen demand for Lidl products continue to rise across Merseyside, so we’re incredibly excited to unveil plans for our first-ever store in Kirkby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been great to work with Knowsley Council on this exciting milestone, as we believe that Kirkby has so much to offer, welcoming new residents and more visitors into the town. We’re excited at the chance to be a part of the town’s ongoing development.”

Cllr Tony Brennan, Knowsley Council Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Development said: “I am delighted that Kirkby has once again proven to be an attractive proposition for retailers and that we have been able to advance our discussions with Lidl.

“I know there has been some speculation in the community as to who or what might fill this new retail space, so I hope this will be really welcome and positive news for our residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This latest progress on the Council’s plans to regenerate Kirkby responds directly to residents specifically asking for a diverse retail offer. We have listened and have been working hard to deliver more retail in the town.”

Cllr Brennan added: “As a resident of Kirkby I am so pleased to see everything positive that is happening in the town.

“The Financial Times has named Kirkby one of the Top 3 places in the UK recovering well after the pandemic and with footfall up by a massive 160% in recent years the future is looking really bright for Kirkby and its residents.”