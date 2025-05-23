Wirral Council has issued an update on a trial that will see bin collections change on hundreds of roads in Wirral.

People who have been chosen to take part in a trial project that aims to recycle more plastic wrapping and packaging have now started to recieve their supply of bags and more information through their door this week. Households included have been given details of the changes.

Those included in the trail will get blue bags in to which they can place currently unrecyclable items such as sweet wrappers, foil-lined packets, pouches and sachets, cheese, fish and meat wrapping, bubble wrap, cling film, plastic film and plastic bags that things like bread, cereal and loose fruit and vegetables come in. Carrier bags can be placed inside.

Wirral Council has issued an update on a trial that will see bin collections change on hundreds of roads | Ed Barnes/LDRS

Once their bags are full, people taking part in the trial just need to tie them in a double knot and place the bag in their grey recycling bin. This will be collected along with the rest of their recycling on their usual scheduled grey bin collection day with the trial running between June and August.

The trial is being run by Wirral Council and its partners such as Veolia, Biffa, Liverpool City Region’s Waste Partnership and Merseyside Recycling and Waste Authority. Cllr Liz Grey, Chair of Wirral Council’s Environment, Climate Emergency and Transport Committee, said: “At the moment, the kind of items covered in this trial are not recyclable through the grey bin as they cannot be successfully separated from the rest of the waste and can cause issues for the machinery at the recycling plant.

“Putting them in a separate bag within the recycling bin – as long as they are clean and cleaned of any food residue – should help overcome that issue. It should also lead to a marked improvement in the recycle rates as in the UK currently only around 6% of plastic bags and wrapping materials are being recycled.”

On Mondays, the following roads will be included in the trial:

CH61 6XT Alexander Drive

CH62 9HR Archers Green

CH61 6UL Ashcroft Drive

CH62 9DZ Ashton Close

CH61 6YJ Belldene Grove

CH61 6UD Berwyn Drive

CH60 6TN Birchmere

CH60 7RX Brackenside

CH62 9ER Bramhall Drive

CH62 9DS Calveley Avenue

CH62 9EE Clifton Avenue

CH62 9EG Clifton Avenue

CH62 9DJ Craigleigh Grove

CH62 9DH Cranford Close

CH62 9DE Crosthwaite Avenue

CH62 9DG Crosthwaite Avenue

CH62 9DQ Crosthwaite Avenue

CH62 9DF Crosthwaite Avenue

CH62 9ED Delamere Avenue

CH62 9EH Delamere Avenue

CH62 9EJ Delamere Avenue

CH62 9HS Delamere Avenue

CH62 9EL Delamere Close (with the exception of Delamere Mews)

CH61 6UR Downham Road North

CH61 6UN Downham Road North

CH62 9EP Dunham Close

CH62 9AN Eastham Rake Odd numbers only (with the exception of 29 Eastham ) Rake

CH62 9EZ Eastham Rake Odd numbers only

CH62 9AW Eastham Rake Odd numbers only

CH62 9AP Eastham Rake Odd numbers only

CH62 9AR Eastham Rake Odd numbers only

CH61 6XB Elmwood Drive

CH62 9BH Elton Close

CH62 9DT Ennerdale Avenue

CH61 6AA Fairview Place 8 to 14 Fairview Place

CH61 6YG Fairview Way

CH61 6YQ Fairview Way

CH60 7RU Grange Drive

CH60 7RY Grange Road

CH60 7RZ Grange Road

CH61 6YL Hannah Close

CH62 9DY Hatton Avenue

CH62 9AS Hawthorne Close

CH61 6UP Hawthorne Drive

CH62 9BZ Helsby Avenue

CH62 9BY Helsby Avenue

CH60 7TE Highgate Close

CH61 5UH Hillfield Drive

CH61 6UJ Hillfield Drive

CH61 6XA Hillingdon Avenue

CH62 9BE Ince Avenue

CH61 6XG 2 to 98 Irby Road, 1 to 109 Irby Road

CH61 6UX 2 to 98 Irby Road, 1 to 109 Irby Road

CH61 6XE 2 to 98 Irby Road, 1 to 109 Irby Road

CH61 6UY 2 to 98 Irby Road, 1 to 109 Irby Road

CH61 6XF 2 to 98 Irby Road, 1 to 109 Irby Road

CH61 6UZ 2 to 98 Irby Road, 1 to 109 Irby Road

CH62 9BX Kelsall Avenue

CH62 9BT Kelsall Avenue

CH62 9BU Kelsall Avenue

CH62 9DA Kelsall Avenue

CH62 9BR Kingsley Avenue

CH62 9BS Kingsley Avenue

CH61 6UG Kylemore Drive

CH61 6UQ Kylemore Drive

CH61 6YF Kylemore Drive

CH61 6XZ Kylemore Drive

CH61 6XS Kylemore Drive

CH61 6XY Kylemore Drive

CH61 6YA 1, 1a, 2, 4 and 8 Kylemore Way

CH61 6XX 1, 1a, 2, 4 and 8 Kylemore Way

CH61 6YH Larchwood Close Barncroft

CH62 9BG Lowfields Avenue

CH62 9BQ Lowfields Avenue

CH62 9EA Marston Close

CH61 6XU Meadow Walk

CH60 6RR Mere Lane

CH62 9GB Mill Park Drive

CH62 9DL Mill Park Drive

CH62 9AT Mill Park Drive

CH62 9DN Mill Park Drive

CH62 9ET Mill Park Drive

CH62 9DW Mill Park Drive

CH62 9AU Mill Park Drive

CH62 9AX Mill Park Drive

CH62 9DP Mill Park Drive

CH62 9AY Mill Park Drive

CH62 9DR Mill Park Drive

CH61 6US Napps Way

CH62 9BW Norley Avenue

CH62 9BN Norley Avenue

CH61 6UU Oaklands Drive

CH61 6UT Oaklands Terrace

CH61 6XL Pensall Drive

CH61 6XP Pensall Drive

CH61 6XR Pensby Hall Lane

CH61 6UB 163 to 193 Pensby Road, 180 to 246B Pensby Road

CH60 7RJ 163 to 193 Pensby Road, 180 to 246B Pensby Road

CH61 6UF 163 to 193 Pensby Road, 180 to 246B Pensby Road

CH62 9EN Pickmere Drive

CH62 9EW Pickmere Drive

CH62 9BJ Picton Close

CH61 6UH Pine View Drive

CH60 6RD Quaker Lane

CH61 6YE Quarry Close

CH61 6XD Quarry Road East

CH60 6RB Quarry Road East

CH61 6UA Ravenswood Road

CH61 6XH Richmond Way

CH62 9BD Stanney Close

CH61 6YD Stewart Close

CH62 9DX Stoke Close

CH62 9DU Stretton Close

CH62 9BP Sutton Close

CH62 9DD Tarvin Road

CH62 9AZ Thornleigh Avenue

CH62 9BA Thornleigh Avenue

CH62 9BB Thornleigh Avenue

CH60 6RT Tower Road North

CH60 6RS Tower Road North

CH62 9EB Willington Avenue

CH61 6XJ Woodcroft Drive

On Wednesdays, the following roads will be included in the trial:

CH42 2EP Aldersgate

CH42 3YP Alison Avenue

CH42 1PH Alpha Drive

CH49 2PB Arrowe Side

CH49 3QY Beauworth Avenue

CH42 1LR 60 to 256 Bedford Road, 27 to 57 Bedford Road

CH42 1LT 60 to 256 Bedford Road, 27 to 57 Bedford Road

CH42 2AS 60 to 256 Bedford Road, 27 to 57 Bedford Road

CH42 2AT 60 to 256 Bedford Road, 27 to 57 Bedford Road

CH42 2AU 60 to 256 Bedford Road, 27 to 57 Bedford Road

CH49 2SE Birchdale Close

CH49 2QL Bromsgrove Road

CH49 2QN Bromsgrove Road

CH49 2NU Brookdale Avenue North

CH49 2QA Brookdale Close

CH42 2BS Bulwer Street

CH42 1PA Buxton Road

CH42 1NY Chatsworth Road (with the exception of 28A Chatsworth Road)

CH49 3AA Chidden Close

CH49 3QW Chippenham Avenue

CH42 1RZ Church Mews

CH49 2RS Churn Way

CH49 3NA Circular Drive

CH49 3NB Circular Drive

CH49 2QW Cirencester Avenue

CH42 2BN Clyde Street

CH42 2BH Corinthian Street

CH49 3GP Days Meadow

CH42 1PR Delta Road East

CH42 1RN Delta Road West

CH49 2QR Droitwich Avenue

CH49 2QE Dryfield Close

CH49 3AN Eastcott Close

CH49 3NP Elm Drive

CH42 1LH Fairhaven Close

CH49 3GW Farm Close

CH49 3QZ Finchdean Close

CH49 2RN Flail Close

CH49 3GZ 350 to 352 Frankby Road

CH49 3QG Gordon Court

CH49 3NH Greasby Road

CH49 3NE Greasby Road

CH49 3NG Greasby Road

CH49 2PW Greasby Road

CH49 3NF Greasby Road

CH49 3NQ Greasby Road

CH49 3AS Greasby Road

CH49 2PN Greasby Road

CH49 3GR Griffiths Close

CH42 1NZ Haddon Road

CH49 3AB Hambledon Drive

CH49 2NX Hambledon Drive

CH49 2NY Hambledon Drive

CH49 2RE Hambledon Drive

CH49 2QH Hambledon Drive

CH49 2RA Harvester Way

CH49 3NL Hillcrest Drive

CH42 2BR Howson Street

CH49 2PD Joan Avenue

CH42 1NT Kellets Place

CH42 1RY Kirkfield Grove

CH42 2BJ Lees Avenue

CH49 2RZ Locker Park

CH49 2QF Longfield Close

CH42 3YW Lydbrook Close

CH49 2QP Malmesbury Close

CH42 1AG Mary Mercer Drive

CH42 1AF Maude Royden Close (with the exception of Mountwood View)

CH42 1AH May Sinclair Close

CH42 3YE Meadow Lane

CH42 3YX Meadow Park

CH42 3YG Meadowfield Close

CH49 3GN Mere Park Road

CH42 1PB Mersey Lane South (with the exception of Old Manor House)

CH42 1LW Mersey Road

CH42 1LB New Chester Road, Odd numbers between 377 and 663

CH42 2AG New Chester Road, Odd numbers between 377 and 663

CH42 2AQ New Chester Road, Odd numbers between 377 and 663

CH42 1PZ New Chester Road, Odd numbers between 377 and 663

CH49 3QF Norwood Court

CH49 2PH Norwood Road

CH49 2RU Oakmere Drive

CH49 3GQ Old Pump Lane

CH42 2BT Palmerston Street

CH49 2RX Parr Grove

CH42 1AD Pearl Drive

CH42 1RS Peterwood

CH49 3ND Pickerill Road

CH49 2RR Pitch Close

CH42 1PS Procter Road

CH49 2QB Raines Close

CH49 2QJ Redditch Close

CH49 2QQ Redford Close

CH42 1LL Rock Close

CH42 1PE Rock Lane East

CH42 1PG Rock Lane East

CH42 1RH Rock Lane East

CH42 1PQ Rock Lane East

CH42 1PF Rock Lane East

CH42 1PL Rock Park

CH42 1PJ Rock Park

CH42 1PP Rock Park Road

CH42 1LY Russell Road

CH49 2RB Shepherd Close

CH42 3UY St Pauls Road

CH42 3UZ St Pauls Road

CH42 1LJ St Pauls Road

CH42 1LG St Pauls Road

CH42 1RT St Peters Mews

CH42 1PY St Peters Road (with the exception of St Peters Court)

CH42 1PD St Peters Road

CH49 2RW Stable Close

CH49 2QS Stourport Close

CH49 3QP Stroud Close

CH49 2QD Summertrees Avenue

CH49 2SD Summertrees Close

CH49 3QS Swindon Close

CH49 2SW The Barncroft

CH49 2QZ The Carters

CH49 2RP The Crofters

CH42 1PT The Dell

CH42 1PU The Dell (with the exception of 58 The Dell)

CH42 1PW The Dell

CH42 2AD The Hawthornes

CH49 2QY The Planters

CH49 2RL The Scythes

CH49 2RD Thresher Avenue

CH49 3QB Well Lane

CH42 3XP Westdale Road

CH49 2RY Willow Park

CH49 3QR Witney Close

On Thursdays, the following roads will be included in the trial:

CH42 3YR Wye Close

CH43 9HZ Anthorn Close

CH43 2GR Aston Close

CH43 2NB Backford Close

CH43 9HB Balmoral Grove

CH43 9HR Bentham Close

CH43 2GT Bollington Close

CH46 1RX Boyd Close (with the exception of 18 to 32 Boyd Close)

CH45 8NL Browning Road

CH43 9EA Buerton Close

CH45 8NR Burdett Road

CH43 2NE Calveley Close

CH46 1PL Cameron Road

CH46 1PN Cameron Road

CH46 1PJ Cameron Road

CH45 8QG Chorlton Grove

CH45 8QQ Chorlton Grove

CH43 2NG Churton Avenue

CH43 9QN Croft Close

CH45 8RH Cross Lane

CH45 8NS Cross Lane (with the exception of Liddell Court)

CH46 1RY Davis Road (with the exception of 1 to 8 Davis Road)

CH43 9QZ Dodleston Close

CH43 9HD Dorchester Park

CH43 9JJ Dorchester Way

CH43 2GL Duddon Close

CH43 2NF Eccleston Close

CH43 2GJ Flatt Lane

CH43 2GS Gawsworth Close

CH43 9JH Glamis Close

CH46 2RY Grant Road

CH46 2RU Grant Road (with the exception of 35 to 73 Grant Road)

CH46 2RZ Grant Road

CH46 2RX Grant Road

CH43 9HE Hampton Chase

CH43 2NH Hargrave Avenue

CH43 2ND Hatchmere Close

CH43 9HP 27 to 46 Helton Close

CH45 8QL Heyes Drive

CH45 8QW Heyes Drive

CH45 8QN Heyes Drive

CH43 9HA Hogarth Drive

CH43 9JG Hogarth Drive

CH45 8JP Keble Drive

CH46 1RZ Kellett Road

CH43 9HF Knightsbridge Court

CH43 9QW Lea Close

CH45 8QR 2 to 192 Leasowe Road, 37 to 261 Leasowe Road (with the exception of Alpha Court)

CH45 8LW 2 to 192 Leasowe Road, 37 to 261 Leasowe Road

CH46 2RR 2 to 192 Leasowe Road, 37 to 261 Leasowe Road

CH46 2RH 2 to 192 Leasowe Road, 37 to 261 Leasowe Road

CH44 2BX 2 to 192 Leasowe Road, 37 to 261 Leasowe Road

CH45 8NY 2 to 192 Leasowe Road, 37 to 261 Leasowe Road

CH45 8PB 2 to 192 Leasowe Road, 37 to 261 Leasowe Road

CH45 8NZ 2 to 192 Leasowe Road, 37 to 261 Leasowe Road

CH45 8PD 2 to 192 Leasowe Road, 37 to 261 Leasowe Road

CH45 8PA 2 to 192 Leasowe Road, 37 to 261 Leasowe Road

CH45 8PH 2 to 192 Leasowe Road, 37 to 261 Leasowe Road

CH45 8LP 2 to 192 Leasowe Road, 37 to 261 Leasowe Road

CH43 9ED Ledsham Close

CH43 9QY Littleton Close

CH45 8QD Longacre Close

CH46 1RP Mackenzie Road (with the exception of 9 to 16 MacKenzie Road)

CH46 1RS Mackenzie Road (with the exception of 9 to 16 MacKenzie Road)

CH46 1RR Mackenzie Road (with the exception of 82 to 88 MacKenzie Road)

CH46 1RT Mackenzie Road (with the exception of 82 to 88 MacKenzie Road)

CH45 8NN Malvern Road

CH45 8NW Malvern Road

CH43 2GW Manley Close

CH45 8QF Moorcroft Road

CH43 9UL 15 to 41 Noctorum Dell

CH43 9HS Noctorum Way

CH46 1RU Oxley Avenue

CH43 9HH Palmer Close

CH43 9QQ Pipistrelle Rise

CH43 9HN Pleasington Close

CH43 9HL Pleasington Drive

CH45 8PY Ponsonby Road (with the exception of Hamer House)

CH45 8PZ Probyn Road

CH45 8LY Redcar Road

CH43 9HW Rivington Avenue

CH46 2SA Ross Avenue

CH46 2SB Ross Avenue

CH43 9QP Rossendale Close

CH43 2GN Rowton Close

CH43 9HQ Ruskin Way

CH45 8LT Saltburn Road

CH45 8LU Saltburn Road

CH45 8LX Saltburn Road

CH45 8JL Saltburn Road

CH45 8LL Sandhills View

CH46 1QB Scoresby Road (with the exception of 10 to 16 Scoresby Road)

CH46 1QF Scoresby Road (with the exception of 10 to 16 Scoresby Road)

CH46 1QE Scoresby Road (with the exception of 10 to 16 Scoresby Road, 45 to 51 Scoresby Road)

CH46 1QG Scoresby Road (with the exception of 48 to 54 Scoresby Road)

CH46 2RS Shackleton Road

CH46 2RT Shackleton Road

CH45 8QA Southbourne Road

CH45 8QB Southbourne Road

CH45 8QE Southcroft Road

CH43 2NQ Spurstow Close

CH45 8NG St Nicholas Road

CH45 8NQ St Nicholas Road

CH43 9HJ Stubbs Lane

CH43 2LH Townfield Lane (with the exception of Townfield Court)

CH43 2GP Utkinton Close

CH43 9HY Wernbrook Close

CH43 9UW Wethersfield Road

CH43 9UN Wethersfield Road

CH43 9YF Wethersfield Road

CH43 9YG Wethersfield Road

CH46 1SA Wilkes Avenue (with the exception of 2 to 16 Wilkes Avenue)

CH43 9YA Wingate Close