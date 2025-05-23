Major Wirral bin collection changes explained: full list of streets in blue bag plastic recycling trial
People who have been chosen to take part in a trial project that aims to recycle more plastic wrapping and packaging have now started to recieve their supply of bags and more information through their door this week. Households included have been given details of the changes.
Those included in the trail will get blue bags in to which they can place currently unrecyclable items such as sweet wrappers, foil-lined packets, pouches and sachets, cheese, fish and meat wrapping, bubble wrap, cling film, plastic film and plastic bags that things like bread, cereal and loose fruit and vegetables come in. Carrier bags can be placed inside.
Once their bags are full, people taking part in the trial just need to tie them in a double knot and place the bag in their grey recycling bin. This will be collected along with the rest of their recycling on their usual scheduled grey bin collection day with the trial running between June and August.
The trial is being run by Wirral Council and its partners such as Veolia, Biffa, Liverpool City Region’s Waste Partnership and Merseyside Recycling and Waste Authority. Cllr Liz Grey, Chair of Wirral Council’s Environment, Climate Emergency and Transport Committee, said: “At the moment, the kind of items covered in this trial are not recyclable through the grey bin as they cannot be successfully separated from the rest of the waste and can cause issues for the machinery at the recycling plant.
“Putting them in a separate bag within the recycling bin – as long as they are clean and cleaned of any food residue – should help overcome that issue. It should also lead to a marked improvement in the recycle rates as in the UK currently only around 6% of plastic bags and wrapping materials are being recycled.”
On Mondays, the following roads will be included in the trial:
- CH61 6XT Alexander Drive
- CH62 9HR Archers Green
- CH61 6UL Ashcroft Drive
- CH62 9DZ Ashton Close
- CH61 6YJ Belldene Grove
- CH61 6UD Berwyn Drive
- CH60 6TN Birchmere
- CH60 7RX Brackenside
- CH62 9ER Bramhall Drive
- CH62 9DS Calveley Avenue
- CH62 9EE Clifton Avenue
- CH62 9EG Clifton Avenue
- CH62 9DJ Craigleigh Grove
- CH62 9DH Cranford Close
- CH62 9DE Crosthwaite Avenue
- CH62 9DG Crosthwaite Avenue
- CH62 9DQ Crosthwaite Avenue
- CH62 9DF Crosthwaite Avenue
- CH62 9ED Delamere Avenue
- CH62 9EH Delamere Avenue
- CH62 9EJ Delamere Avenue
- CH62 9HS Delamere Avenue
- CH62 9EL Delamere Close (with the exception of Delamere Mews)
- CH61 6UR Downham Road North
- CH61 6UN Downham Road North
- CH62 9EP Dunham Close
- CH62 9AN Eastham Rake Odd numbers only (with the exception of 29 Eastham ) Rake
- CH62 9EZ Eastham Rake Odd numbers only
- CH62 9AW Eastham Rake Odd numbers only
- CH62 9AP Eastham Rake Odd numbers only
- CH62 9AR Eastham Rake Odd numbers only
- CH61 6XB Elmwood Drive
- CH62 9BH Elton Close
- CH62 9DT Ennerdale Avenue
- CH61 6AA Fairview Place 8 to 14 Fairview Place
- CH61 6YG Fairview Way
- CH61 6YQ Fairview Way
- CH60 7RU Grange Drive
- CH60 7RY Grange Road
- CH60 7RZ Grange Road
- CH61 6YL Hannah Close
- CH62 9DY Hatton Avenue
- CH62 9AS Hawthorne Close
- CH61 6UP Hawthorne Drive
- CH62 9BZ Helsby Avenue
- CH62 9BY Helsby Avenue
- CH60 7TE Highgate Close
- CH61 5UH Hillfield Drive
- CH61 6UJ Hillfield Drive
- CH61 6XA Hillingdon Avenue
- CH62 9BE Ince Avenue
- CH61 6XG 2 to 98 Irby Road, 1 to 109 Irby Road
- CH61 6UX 2 to 98 Irby Road, 1 to 109 Irby Road
- CH61 6XE 2 to 98 Irby Road, 1 to 109 Irby Road
- CH61 6UY 2 to 98 Irby Road, 1 to 109 Irby Road
- CH61 6XF 2 to 98 Irby Road, 1 to 109 Irby Road
- CH61 6UZ 2 to 98 Irby Road, 1 to 109 Irby Road
- CH62 9BX Kelsall Avenue
- CH62 9BT Kelsall Avenue
- CH62 9BU Kelsall Avenue
- CH62 9DA Kelsall Avenue
- CH62 9BR Kingsley Avenue
- CH62 9BS Kingsley Avenue
- CH61 6UG Kylemore Drive
- CH61 6UQ Kylemore Drive
- CH61 6YF Kylemore Drive
- CH61 6XZ Kylemore Drive
- CH61 6XS Kylemore Drive
- CH61 6XY Kylemore Drive
- CH61 6YA 1, 1a, 2, 4 and 8 Kylemore Way
- CH61 6XX 1, 1a, 2, 4 and 8 Kylemore Way
- CH61 6YH Larchwood Close Barncroft
- CH62 9BG Lowfields Avenue
- CH62 9BQ Lowfields Avenue
- CH62 9EA Marston Close
- CH61 6XU Meadow Walk
- CH60 6RR Mere Lane
- CH62 9GB Mill Park Drive
- CH62 9DL Mill Park Drive
- CH62 9AT Mill Park Drive
- CH62 9DN Mill Park Drive
- CH62 9ET Mill Park Drive
- CH62 9DW Mill Park Drive
- CH62 9AU Mill Park Drive
- CH62 9AX Mill Park Drive
- CH62 9DP Mill Park Drive
- CH62 9AY Mill Park Drive
- CH62 9DR Mill Park Drive
- CH61 6US Napps Way
- CH62 9BW Norley Avenue
- CH62 9BN Norley Avenue
- CH61 6UU Oaklands Drive
- CH61 6UT Oaklands Terrace
- CH61 6XL Pensall Drive
- CH61 6XP Pensall Drive
- CH61 6XR Pensby Hall Lane
- CH61 6UB 163 to 193 Pensby Road, 180 to 246B Pensby Road
- CH60 7RJ 163 to 193 Pensby Road, 180 to 246B Pensby Road
- CH61 6UF 163 to 193 Pensby Road, 180 to 246B Pensby Road
- CH62 9EN Pickmere Drive
- CH62 9EW Pickmere Drive
- CH62 9BJ Picton Close
- CH61 6UH Pine View Drive
- CH60 6RD Quaker Lane
- CH61 6YE Quarry Close
- CH61 6XD Quarry Road East
- CH60 6RB Quarry Road East
- CH61 6UA Ravenswood Road
- CH61 6XH Richmond Way
- CH62 9BD Stanney Close
- CH61 6YD Stewart Close
- CH62 9DX Stoke Close
- CH62 9DU Stretton Close
- CH62 9BP Sutton Close
- CH62 9DD Tarvin Road
- CH62 9AZ Thornleigh Avenue
- CH62 9BA Thornleigh Avenue
- CH62 9BB Thornleigh Avenue
- CH60 6RT Tower Road North
- CH60 6RS Tower Road North
- CH62 9EB Willington Avenue
- CH61 6XJ Woodcroft Drive
On Wednesdays, the following roads will be included in the trial:
- CH42 2EP Aldersgate
- CH42 3YP Alison Avenue
- CH42 1PH Alpha Drive
- CH49 2PB Arrowe Side
- CH49 3QY Beauworth Avenue
- CH42 1LR 60 to 256 Bedford Road, 27 to 57 Bedford Road
- CH42 1LT 60 to 256 Bedford Road, 27 to 57 Bedford Road
- CH42 2AS 60 to 256 Bedford Road, 27 to 57 Bedford Road
- CH42 2AT 60 to 256 Bedford Road, 27 to 57 Bedford Road
- CH42 2AU 60 to 256 Bedford Road, 27 to 57 Bedford Road
- CH49 2SE Birchdale Close
- CH49 2QL Bromsgrove Road
- CH49 2QN Bromsgrove Road
- CH49 2NU Brookdale Avenue North
- CH49 2QA Brookdale Close
- CH42 2BS Bulwer Street
- CH42 1PA Buxton Road
- CH42 1NY Chatsworth Road (with the exception of 28A Chatsworth Road)
- CH49 3AA Chidden Close
- CH49 3QW Chippenham Avenue
- CH42 1RZ Church Mews
- CH49 2RS Churn Way
- CH49 3NA Circular Drive
- CH49 3NB Circular Drive
- CH49 2QW Cirencester Avenue
- CH42 2BN Clyde Street
- CH42 2BH Corinthian Street
- CH49 3GP Days Meadow
- CH42 1PR Delta Road East
- CH42 1RN Delta Road West
- CH49 2QR Droitwich Avenue
- CH49 2QE Dryfield Close
- CH49 3AN Eastcott Close
- CH49 3NP Elm Drive
- CH42 1LH Fairhaven Close
- CH49 3GW Farm Close
- CH49 3QZ Finchdean Close
- CH49 2RN Flail Close
- CH49 3GZ 350 to 352 Frankby Road
- CH49 3QG Gordon Court
- CH49 3NH Greasby Road
- CH49 3NE Greasby Road
- CH49 3NG Greasby Road
- CH49 2PW Greasby Road
- CH49 3NF Greasby Road
- CH49 3NQ Greasby Road
- CH49 3AS Greasby Road
- CH49 2PN Greasby Road
- CH49 3GR Griffiths Close
- CH42 1NZ Haddon Road
- CH49 3AB Hambledon Drive
- CH49 2NX Hambledon Drive
- CH49 2NY Hambledon Drive
- CH49 2RE Hambledon Drive
- CH49 2QH Hambledon Drive
- CH49 2RA Harvester Way
- CH49 3NL Hillcrest Drive
- CH42 2BR Howson Street
- CH49 2PD Joan Avenue
- CH42 1NT Kellets Place
- CH42 1RY Kirkfield Grove
- CH42 2BJ Lees Avenue
- CH49 2RZ Locker Park
- CH49 2QF Longfield Close
- CH42 3YW Lydbrook Close
- CH49 2QP Malmesbury Close
- CH42 1AG Mary Mercer Drive
- CH42 1AF Maude Royden Close (with the exception of Mountwood View)
- CH42 1AH May Sinclair Close
- CH42 3YE Meadow Lane
- CH42 3YX Meadow Park
- CH42 3YG Meadowfield Close
- CH49 3GN Mere Park Road
- CH42 1PB Mersey Lane South (with the exception of Old Manor House)
- CH42 1LW Mersey Road
- CH42 1LB New Chester Road, Odd numbers between 377 and 663
- CH42 2AG New Chester Road, Odd numbers between 377 and 663
- CH42 2AQ New Chester Road, Odd numbers between 377 and 663
- CH42 1PZ New Chester Road, Odd numbers between 377 and 663
- CH49 3QF Norwood Court
- CH49 2PH Norwood Road
- CH49 2RU Oakmere Drive
- CH49 3GQ Old Pump Lane
- CH42 2BT Palmerston Street
- CH49 2RX Parr Grove
- CH42 1AD Pearl Drive
- CH42 1RS Peterwood
- CH49 3ND Pickerill Road
- CH49 2RR Pitch Close
- CH42 1PS Procter Road
- CH49 2QB Raines Close
- CH49 2QJ Redditch Close
- CH49 2QQ Redford Close
- CH42 1LL Rock Close
- CH42 1PE Rock Lane East
- CH42 1PG Rock Lane East
- CH42 1RH Rock Lane East
- CH42 1PQ Rock Lane East
- CH42 1PF Rock Lane East
- CH42 1PL Rock Park
- CH42 1PJ Rock Park
- CH42 1PP Rock Park Road
- CH42 1LY Russell Road
- CH49 2RB Shepherd Close
- CH42 3UY St Pauls Road
- CH42 3UZ St Pauls Road
- CH42 1LJ St Pauls Road
- CH42 1LG St Pauls Road
- CH42 1RT St Peters Mews
- CH42 1PY St Peters Road (with the exception of St Peters Court)
- CH42 1PD St Peters Road
- CH49 2RW Stable Close
- CH49 2QS Stourport Close
- CH49 3QP Stroud Close
- CH49 2QD Summertrees Avenue
- CH49 2SD Summertrees Close
- CH49 3QS Swindon Close
- CH49 2SW The Barncroft
- CH49 2QZ The Carters
- CH49 2RP The Crofters
- CH42 1PT The Dell
- CH42 1PU The Dell (with the exception of 58 The Dell)
- CH42 1PW The Dell
- CH42 2AD The Hawthornes
- CH49 2QY The Planters
- CH49 2RL The Scythes
- CH49 2RD Thresher Avenue
- CH49 3QB Well Lane
- CH42 3XP Westdale Road
- CH49 2RY Willow Park
- CH49 3QR Witney Close
On Thursdays, the following roads will be included in the trial:
- CH42 3YR Wye Close
- CH43 9HZ Anthorn Close
- CH43 2GR Aston Close
- CH43 2NB Backford Close
- CH43 9HB Balmoral Grove
- CH43 9HR Bentham Close
- CH43 2GT Bollington Close
- CH46 1RX Boyd Close (with the exception of 18 to 32 Boyd Close)
- CH45 8NL Browning Road
- CH43 9EA Buerton Close
- CH45 8NR Burdett Road
- CH43 2NE Calveley Close
- CH46 1PL Cameron Road
- CH46 1PN Cameron Road
- CH46 1PJ Cameron Road
- CH45 8QG Chorlton Grove
- CH45 8QQ Chorlton Grove
- CH43 2NG Churton Avenue
- CH43 9QN Croft Close
- CH45 8RH Cross Lane
- CH45 8NS Cross Lane (with the exception of Liddell Court)
- CH46 1RY Davis Road (with the exception of 1 to 8 Davis Road)
- CH43 9QZ Dodleston Close
- CH43 9HD Dorchester Park
- CH43 9JJ Dorchester Way
- CH43 2GL Duddon Close
- CH43 2NF Eccleston Close
- CH43 2GJ Flatt Lane
- CH43 2GS Gawsworth Close
- CH43 9JH Glamis Close
- CH46 2RY Grant Road
- CH46 2RU Grant Road (with the exception of 35 to 73 Grant Road)
- CH46 2RZ Grant Road
- CH46 2RX Grant Road
- CH43 9HE Hampton Chase
- CH43 2NH Hargrave Avenue
- CH43 2ND Hatchmere Close
- CH43 9HP 27 to 46 Helton Close
- CH45 8QL Heyes Drive
- CH45 8QW Heyes Drive
- CH45 8QN Heyes Drive
- CH43 9HA Hogarth Drive
- CH43 9JG Hogarth Drive
- CH45 8JP Keble Drive
- CH46 1RZ Kellett Road
- CH43 9HF Knightsbridge Court
- CH43 9QW Lea Close
- CH45 8QR 2 to 192 Leasowe Road, 37 to 261 Leasowe Road (with the exception of Alpha Court)
- CH45 8LW 2 to 192 Leasowe Road, 37 to 261 Leasowe Road
- CH46 2RR 2 to 192 Leasowe Road, 37 to 261 Leasowe Road
- CH46 2RH 2 to 192 Leasowe Road, 37 to 261 Leasowe Road
- CH44 2BX 2 to 192 Leasowe Road, 37 to 261 Leasowe Road
- CH45 8NY 2 to 192 Leasowe Road, 37 to 261 Leasowe Road
- CH45 8PB 2 to 192 Leasowe Road, 37 to 261 Leasowe Road
- CH45 8NZ 2 to 192 Leasowe Road, 37 to 261 Leasowe Road
- CH45 8PD 2 to 192 Leasowe Road, 37 to 261 Leasowe Road
- CH45 8PA 2 to 192 Leasowe Road, 37 to 261 Leasowe Road
- CH45 8PH 2 to 192 Leasowe Road, 37 to 261 Leasowe Road
- CH45 8LP 2 to 192 Leasowe Road, 37 to 261 Leasowe Road
- CH43 9ED Ledsham Close
- CH43 9QY Littleton Close
- CH45 8QD Longacre Close
- CH46 1RP Mackenzie Road (with the exception of 9 to 16 MacKenzie Road)
- CH46 1RS Mackenzie Road (with the exception of 9 to 16 MacKenzie Road)
- CH46 1RR Mackenzie Road (with the exception of 82 to 88 MacKenzie Road)
- CH46 1RT Mackenzie Road (with the exception of 82 to 88 MacKenzie Road)
- CH45 8NN Malvern Road
- CH45 8NW Malvern Road
- CH43 2GW Manley Close
- CH45 8QF Moorcroft Road
- CH43 9UL 15 to 41 Noctorum Dell
- CH43 9HS Noctorum Way
- CH46 1RU Oxley Avenue
- CH43 9HH Palmer Close
- CH43 9QQ Pipistrelle Rise
- CH43 9HN Pleasington Close
- CH43 9HL Pleasington Drive
- CH45 8PY Ponsonby Road (with the exception of Hamer House)
- CH45 8PZ Probyn Road
- CH45 8LY Redcar Road
- CH43 9HW Rivington Avenue
- CH46 2SA Ross Avenue
- CH46 2SB Ross Avenue
- CH43 9QP Rossendale Close
- CH43 2GN Rowton Close
- CH43 9HQ Ruskin Way
- CH45 8LT Saltburn Road
- CH45 8LU Saltburn Road
- CH45 8LX Saltburn Road
- CH45 8JL Saltburn Road
- CH45 8LL Sandhills View
- CH46 1QB Scoresby Road (with the exception of 10 to 16 Scoresby Road)
- CH46 1QF Scoresby Road (with the exception of 10 to 16 Scoresby Road)
- CH46 1QE Scoresby Road (with the exception of 10 to 16 Scoresby Road, 45 to 51 Scoresby Road)
- CH46 1QG Scoresby Road (with the exception of 48 to 54 Scoresby Road)
- CH46 2RS Shackleton Road
- CH46 2RT Shackleton Road
- CH45 8QA Southbourne Road
- CH45 8QB Southbourne Road
- CH45 8QE Southcroft Road
- CH43 2NQ Spurstow Close
- CH45 8NG St Nicholas Road
- CH45 8NQ St Nicholas Road
- CH43 9HJ Stubbs Lane
- CH43 2LH Townfield Lane (with the exception of Townfield Court)
- CH43 2GP Utkinton Close
- CH43 9HY Wernbrook Close
- CH43 9UW Wethersfield Road
- CH43 9UN Wethersfield Road
- CH43 9YF Wethersfield Road
- CH43 9YG Wethersfield Road
- CH46 1SA Wilkes Avenue (with the exception of 2 to 16 Wilkes Avenue)
- CH43 9YA Wingate Close
