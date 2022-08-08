Two men wearing dark clothes entered the Golden Lion Pub pub in Rainford just before the shooting in the car park.

A man from Kirkby has been arrested by detectives investigating a shooting in Rainford last week.

Two men wearing dark clothing entered the Golden Lion Pub on Church Road on before a man was shot in the leg in the car park.

It’s believed the men arrived on an electric bike and left on the same bike a short time later, at around 4.20pm on Sunday, July 31.

Emergency services attended, and the victim was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries. He has since been discharged.

On Monday, a 21-year-old man from Kirkby was arrested and taken into custody to be questioned by officers.

The Golden Lion in Rainford. Image: Google

Detective Inspector John Mullen, from Merseyside Police’s Firearms Investigation Team, said: “This was an extremely shocking incident for the community in Rainford and, for the past week, our officers have been working round-the-clock to find those responsible and bring them to justice.

“While we have made one arrest, rest assured, our enquiries into the shooting remain very much ongoing.

“If you were in the vicinity of the Golden Lion, between 3pm and 4pm on Sunday 31 July, and saw anything, or captured any footage on dashcam, mobile phone or other devices, then please come forward.”

How to contact police

If you witnessed this incident or have any information, please direct message @MerPolCC, message ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook or call 101 with reference 22000552993.