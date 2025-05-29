A man has died after a crash in Vauxhall yesterday evening (May 28).

At around 7.00pm, Merseyside Police received a report that a Volkswagen car had been involved in a collision with a motorbike at the junction of Vandries Street and Waterloo Road, near Everton’s Bramley-Moore Dock stadium.

Emergency services, including the North West Ambulance Service and the air ambulance, attended the scene but the motorcyclist, who was a 38-year-old man from Liverpool, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Merseyside Police said the driver of the car stopped at the scene and, as part of initial inquiries, a 24-year-old man from Liverpool has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless/inconsiderate driving. He remains in police custody and will be interviewed by detectives later today (May 29).

A road closure was put in place last night, but this has now reopened.

Detective Sergeant Kurt Timpson, the Lead Investigating Officer from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with the family of the man who sadly lost his life following the collision yesterday evening. His family have been informed and are being supported by our specially trained family liaison officers.

“We have launched an investigation into the man’s death and it’s now a priority for us to get answers on how the collision occurred and my team are working to establish key facts.

“Although a man has been arrested in connection with this incident, I would urgently appeal to anyone who witnessed it to please contact us. Any information no matter how small could be vital to our investigation, so please get in touch.

“I would also ask motorists to please check your dashcam footage to urgently review it if you were driving in the area last night. These devices can often capture key evidence in the moments leading up to the collision without the driver of the vehicle being aware.

“Any help we receive, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC, contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on (0151) 777 5747, or email [email protected] quoting reference number 25000439482. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.