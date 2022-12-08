The incident happened near the Stonedale Retail Park in Croxteth, Liverpool.

Merseyside Police have arrested a man following a serious road traffic accident in Croxteth on Wednesday night, which has left a 13-year-old boy in a critical condition in hospital.

The incident happened at about 7.20pm, when the boy was in collision with a silver Vauxhall Astra near to the Showcase cinema at Stonedale Retail Park. The driver stopped at the scene.

A 34-year-old man from West Derby has now been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has been taken to a police station and remains in custody.

Detective Sergeant Amy Murray said: "The family of the boy are being supported by officers as our enquiries continue. If you witnessed the incident or hold any CCTV, dashcam or other information, please come forward now.”

How to contact police

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage, is asked to contact the Roads Policing Team on 0151 777 5747, email [email protected] , or DM @MerPolTraffic on Twitter quoting reference 22000902647.

