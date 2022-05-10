The drone was seen entering the grounds under the cover of darkess at 2am.

A man has been arrested after a drone was spotted flying into the grounds of HM Prison Liverpool under the cover of darkness in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Prison guards spotted the intrusion at around 2am and police officers caught a man carying a drone radio controller and a drone in a rucksack a short time later in Rice Lane recreational park.

The 31-year-old man from Tuebrook was detained and after a search, a quantity of cannabis was seized. A laser torch was also recovered, following inspection of an address.

He has been arrested on suspicion of conveying a prohibited article into a prison and possession of a prohibited firearm.

The drone and rucksack seized by police. Image: Merseyside Police

Detective inspector Gavin Mulcahy said: “Officers acted swiftly on information provided by prison staff to intercept a suspect and seize a drone during this incident.