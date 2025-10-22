Man arrested after making 'threats to kill' with steak knife at Formby pub

A 58-year-old man was arrested in Formby after making ‘threats to kill’ at a pub.

A man has been arrested following a disturbance at a pub in Formby on Monday evening (October 20).

At around 8.25pm, Merseyside Police received a report that a man was causing a disturbance and making threats at a pub on Chapel Lane after he was asked to leave when he was arguing with two customers.

Officers attended and a man was detained on Chapel Lane. He was found in possession of a steak knife.

A 58-year-old man from Formby has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, affray, racially/religious aggravated harassment/alarm/distress, threats to kill and failing to co-operate with a preliminary test. He is still in custody to be questioned.