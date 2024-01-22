Man arrested on suspicion of murder as woman found dead in Kirkby home

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman in her 30s was pronounced dead at a property in Roughwood Drive.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman in her 30s was found dead at a property in Kirkby on Sunday.

Merseyside Police received reports that a woman had been found unconscious inside a house on Roughwood Drive at around 5.20pm. She was pronounced dead at the scene and the area was cordoned off.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 23-year-old man from Kirkby was arrested on Monday on suspicion of murder and remains in custody. However, Merseyside Police said that the death is still being treated as 'unexplained'.

Chief Inspector Colin Dyer said: “We are carrying out a number of lines on enquiry as we seek to establish what has taken place."

People who were in the area of Roughwood Drive on Sunday afternoon are still being asked to contact the police 'as a matter of urgency'.

Roughwood Drive, Kirkby. Image: Google Earth

Chief Inspector Dyer added: "Witness enquiries are being carried out in the local area and we are examining local CCTV and Ring doorbell footage to build a picture of what has happened. We would ask anyone who was in the area of Roughwood Drive this afternoon who saw or heard anything to contact us as a matter of urgency.”