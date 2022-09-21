Man charged after bomb squad called out to Liverpool house
A number of homes were evacuated after a hand grenade was found in a house in Dingle.
Merseyside Police have charged a 58-year-old man after a search of a house in Dingle unearthed a gun, ammunition and a hand grenade.
The weapons stash was discovered when officers executed a warrant at an address on Netherby Street, at around 8.20pm on Monday night.
A number of homes were evacuated and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team were called in to remove and destroy the grenade in a controlled explosion.
Most Popular
Detectives have charged Paul Cox, of Netherby Street, with possession of a prohibited weapon, possessing ammunition for a firearm and possessing an unlawful explosive substance for unlawful purpose.
The five other people arrested on Monday, including a 16-year-old girl, have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
Detective Chief Inspector Catherine Walsh said: “I would like to thank the public, especially those living in the immediate area who had to be temporarily evacuated, for their patience while this matter was dealt with in a safe and controlled manner.”