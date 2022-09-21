Man charged after bomb squad called out to Liverpool house

A number of homes were evacuated after a hand grenade was found in a house in Dingle.

Merseyside Police have charged a 58-year-old man after a search of a house in Dingle unearthed a gun, ammunition and a hand grenade.

The weapons stash was discovered when officers executed a warrant at an address on Netherby Street, at around 8.20pm on Monday night.

A number of homes were evacuated and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team were called in to remove and destroy the grenade in a controlled explosion.

A general view of Netherby Street, Dingle. Image: Google street view

Detectives have charged Paul Cox, of Netherby Street, with possession of a prohibited weapon, possessing ammunition for a firearm and possessing an unlawful explosive substance for unlawful purpose.

The five other people arrested on Monday, including a 16-year-old girl, have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.