A peaceful protest turned violent on Friday evening.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with violent disorder and assault after beating an emergency worker.

Fitfteen people, including a 13-year-old boy, have so far been arrested following violent disorder in Knowsley on Friday 10 February.

At around 6.30pm, officers were facilitating a peaceful protest and counter protest at the Suites Hotel on Ribblers Lane in Knowsley, which accommodates asylum seekers.

A short while later a number of people, who were not part of the original protest group, turned up and missiles including lit fireworks were thrown at officers and a police van was attacked by offenders, using hammers before setting it on fire. An officer and two members of the public received slight injuries. The crowds dispersed and roads were reopened in the early hours of this morning, Saturday 11 February. A total of 13 men and two women, between the ages of 13 and 54, were arrested on suspicion of Violent Disorder and taken to police stations across Merseyside.

19-year-old Jarad Skeete of Irwell Close, Aigburth, has now been charged with violent disorder and assault by beating of an emergency worker. He has been Skeete remanded in custody and will appear at Wirral Adult Remand Court tomorrow, Monday 13 February. The remaining 14 people arrested have been conditionally bailed pending the outcome of extensive police enquiries.

Chief Constable Serena Kennedy, said: “A number of individuals who turned up at the Suites Hotel last night were intent on using a planned protest to carry out violent and despicable behaviour. They turned up armed with hammers and fireworks to cause as much trouble as they could and their actions could have resulted in members of the public and police officers being seriously injured, or worse. “Indeed, one of my officers was injured in the line of duty, as were a number of members of the public, and it is only through luck that no-one was more seriously injured or worse. A police van was also put of commission as a result of being set on fire. All of those arrested will now be questioned and we will continue to gather all evidence as part of this investigation and our officers are continuing to examine CCTV footage in a bid to identify anyone else involved. “We understand that prior to this happening last night there were rumours, and misinformation, being circulated on social media following an incident earlier in the week. I am mindful of the risks that rumour and speculation bring and want to reassure the public that we are aware of an incident which happened at the beginning of the week and an investigation is ongoing.

Police confirmed they had been investigating reports that “a man made inappropriate advances toward a teenage girl” in Kirkby on Monday 6, after several members of the public contacted them.