Ian Fitzgibbon, from St Helens, was arrested by Spanish police on Thursday and appeared in court on Friday.

A man extradited from Spain and charged with the murder of Knowsley Council worker Ashley Dale appeared in court for the first time on Friday.

Ms Dale, 28, was killed after a gunman burst into her home on Leinster Road, Old Swan, in the early hours of Sunday, August 21, last year and fired multiple shots.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She was found in her backyard by police at around 12.40am with a gunshot wound to her body. Ms Dale, who is not believed to be the intended target, was taken to hospital but sadly died a short time later.

Ashley Dale was found in her backyard by police with a fatal gunshot wound to her body. Image: Family handout

Ian Christopher Fitzgibbon, of Heigham Gardens, St Helens, was arrested by the Spanish National Police and extradited from Spain on Thursday. He appeared at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Friday morning charged with the murder of Ms Dale.

The 28-year-old, whose address on the court sheet was given as Dubai, also faces charges of conspiracy to murder Lee Harrison; possessing a firearm, a Skorpion sub machine gun, with intent to endanger life and conspiracy to possess a firearm, a Skorpion sub machine gun, with intent to endanger life. Those offences also allegedly occurred on August 21.

The defendant, wearing a dark blue Nike sweater and dark blue Nike track suit bottoms, appeared in the dock and spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and his St Helens address during the two minute hearing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alex Langhorn, prosecuting, told the court that as Fitzgibbon faces a murder charge he invited the Bench to send the case to Liverpool Crown Court.

“A bail determination hearing will be held on August 29 before Judge Neil Flewitt, KC and a pre trial preparation hearing,” he said.

Defence barrister Peter Wilson said that he agreed with that course and the chair of the Bench, Brian Locke, sent the case to the crown court for that date.