Man charged with murder after teenager dies in St Helens road crash

Harley Lea, 17, died after a car collided with two motorbikes at a junction.

A man from St Helens has been charged with the murder of 17-year-old Harley Lea, who died following a road crash in Blackbrook on Tuesday morning.

Brandon Glover, 24, of Pasture Close, has also been charged with causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving, grievous bodily harm (GBH) and attempted GBH.

At around 12:30am on Tuesday, October 4, a car collided with two motorbikes at the junction of Park Road and Boardmans Lane, in Blackbrook.

The junction of Park Road and Boardmans Lane, St Helens. Image: Google street view

Harley, 17, was taken to hospital but was sadly pronounced dead a short time later. A post-mortem revealed he died from head injuries.

A 20-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were also seriously injured in the crash and remain in hospital.

Glover has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Wirral Magistrates court on Thursday, October 6. A 19-year-old man, who was also arrested, has been released with no further action.

Detective Chief Inspector John Fitzgerald said: “Anyone who believes they have captured something significant on their dash cam or mobile phone is also asked to get in touch as they may have information which is vital to the investigation.”

How to contact police