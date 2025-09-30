Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a man was seriously injured in a collision with a coach in Ormskirk.

Emergency services were called at 11.45am last Thursday to Ormskirk Bus Station, St Helens Road at the junction with Moor Street, to a report of a road traffic collision.

When officers attended, they found that a Temsa single decker coach had rolled back and collided with a man in his 20s.

There was no one driving the coach at the time of the collision.

The man suffered internal and pelvic injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

PC Simon Grounds of Lancs Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “First and foremost, my thoughts are with the man as he undergoes treatment in hospital for very serious injuries.

“As we investigate the collision, we are appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened and for anyone who has dashcam or CCTV footage, to contact us.”

Anyone with information should email [email protected] or contact 101, quoting log 0490 of 25th September.