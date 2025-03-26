Man left ‘permanently disfigured’ after earlobe bitten off in violent train fight
The incident occurred on a train travelling between Hunts Cross station and Ormskirk at around 10.15pm on Friday, March 14.
An altercation broke out between two groups of men which resulted in one man having his ear lobe bitten off, leaving him permanently disfigured.
Officers investigating the incident have released CCTV images of three men they want to speak to.
A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “Officers would like to speak to the people pictured as they believe they may have information that could help their investigation.”
If you recognise the men or have any information that may help police, contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 795 of March 14.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.