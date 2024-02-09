Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man glassed another pub goer in the face leaving him scarred for life while high on cocaine and alcohol.

The “suited and booted” victim Robert Bodie had popped into Courtyard Bar near Liverpool’s Lime Street station for a last drink on his way home from the Aintree races with his dad and uncle.

Thomas Leppert, who was celebrating his birthday with drinks and cocaine, was also there with his girlfriend, who began talking to Mr Bodie and he momentarily put his hand around her.

Recorder Mark Ainsworth, jailing Leppert for five years, said it was the type of event that was seen in Liverpool and other town centres in bars “time and time again". He said: “I form the view it was totally innocuous on the part of Mr Bodie.”

Liverpool Crown Court heard that Leppert raced over to him and was aggressive and confrontational. When he got there he realised heating engineer Mr Bodie was much taller than him but he persevered and put his finger in his face, said the judge.

Thomas Leppert, 32. Image: Merseyside Police

Mr Bodie then pushed his arm away but Leppert, who had been drinking in the bar for five hours, grabbed him by the neck. The judge said he did that so he could glass him and when Leppert shook his head in the dock in disagreement, he said he thought the interpretation was "appropriate because that is exactly what happened.”

He struck the victim in the face with the gin glass in his right hand while they were inches apart, causing the glass to break his nose and smash, leaving Mr Bodie’s face pouring with blood from “horrific injuries.”

Recorder Ainsworth said that the incident happened just over two years ago and the 34-year-old victim had done nothing to warrant what happened to him.

”He will carry the scars of your cocaine and alcohol fuelled behaviour for the rest of his life. Every time he looks in the mirror, every time he meets someone new they will see the scars on his face,” he said.

Leppert, 32, of Holden Terrace, Brighton-le-Sands, Crosby, had been convicted of wounding with intent at a trial, after the prosecution did not accept his guilty plea to the lesser alternative of wounding.

The judge said he accepted there was a degree of remorse but said he thought it was for himself as he was composed when asked about the injuries but emotional when asked about his own predicament. He said he accepted that he has always been a hard working man and, since the incident, has been to Cocaine Anonymous and given up cocaine and alcohol.