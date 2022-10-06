The man had to be airlifted to hospital from the city’s Georgian Quarter.

A man has been rushed to hospital after falling out of the window of a flat in Liverpool’s Georgian Quarter.

Emergency services were called to the three-storey property on Falkner Square at around 4.10pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Falkner Square in Liverpool’s Georgian Quarter, on the border of the city centre and Toxteth. Image: Google street view

The man was taken to hospital by an air ambulance, which had landed in a field close to the block of flats.

Merseyside Police confirmed he was ‘seriously injured’ by the fall.

The area was cordoned off and officers were seen speaking to residents in the building during the course of their enquiries.

