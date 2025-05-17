Merseyside Police are appealing for information after a man was stabbed near a Wetherspoon pub in Liscard in the early hours of this morning (May 17).

At about 1.25am, a 32-year-old man sought help at the Clairville on Wallasey Road after receiving injuries to his and hand and ear. It is believed he had been involved in an altercation nearby. He was taken to hospital where he is being treated for his wounds, which are described as “not serious”.

Merseyside Police said extensive enquiries are underway with officers carrying out house-to-house inquiries in the local area and reviewing CCTV footage.

Detective Inspector Anna Hackett, said: "The investigation is in its early stages and I would urge anyone with information to come forward and help our officers to identify the exact location where this occurred (if you saw or heard anything that could be vital), and the offender so we can take positive action.

Wallasey Road, Liscard. | Google

“We are committed to tackling knife crime and ensuring that those who carry and use knives are arrested and put before the courts and I would urge anyone who has any information about those who carry, use or store knives to let us know.

“We have significant resources invested into disrupting those prepared to carry, store and use knives and we are working with partners including local authorities, community safety partners, education providers and third sector organisations, to divert young people away from knife crime.”

She continued: “We don’t want to see people falling victim to knife crime on our streets, the use of knives is reckless and can have tragic and enduring consequences, not only for the victim and their family, but also for the offenders involved.

“I would urge people to educate themselves and speak to their children and family members about the dangers of knife crime.

“There is no place for knives in our communities. I would urge anyone with information to get in touch so we can act on community intelligence or call Crimestoppers anonymously.

Anyone with information should contact Merseyside Police social media desk via X @MerPolCC or on Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’. You can also report information via the Merseyside Police website or call 101 quoting incident reference 0085 of 17 May.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their website here: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously. In an emergency always call 999.