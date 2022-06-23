Man hospitalised after shooting, Without Walls scoops national award, Mandela family return to Liverpool

🇿🇦 Liverpool is preparing to welcome back the family of revolutionary leader Nelson Mandela.

The former President’s eldest daughter Dr Makaziwe ‘Maki’ Mandela and his granddaughter Tukwini Mandela, are travelling to the city to make their mark on artwork which will form part of the city’s permanent Nelson Mandela memorial in Princes Park.

The completed memorial will include a ‘Freedom Bridge’, a pavilion and 32 cylindrical stone-works inscribed with inspirational Mandela quotes.

These pedestals represent the oil drums used to grow an allotment on the rooftop of Pollsmoor Prison where Mandela was held for part of his prison sentence. During their six-day trip, the family will personally inscribe one of the stone drums.

🚨 Merseyside Police are appealing for information following an injury shooting in Everton on Tuesday. A man turned up at the Royal Hospital with gunshot wounds. It was reported that he was dropped off at hospital on an electric bike, which made off down Prescot Road. Detectives are now carrying out their investigations in the Everton Brow area.