The River Mersey is set to be covered in rose petals, in honour of those lost to covid-19.

As part of the Marie-Curie National Day of Reflection, Covid19FamiliesUk are hosting a Mersey Memorial Ferry giving up to 150 bereaved and 50 dignitaries, an opportunity to remember lost loved ones by boarding the boat and scattering rose petals on the Mersey.

Covid19FamiliesUK is a national network of support groups across the UK for anyone bereaved during the pandemic, helping people to connect with others in their own areas providing friendship, support and a common understanding.

Debbie Lewis founded the organisation after her father passed away in April 2020 and it now has 44 regional groups.

Debbie told LiverpoolWorld how locals can help support the bereaved this year. She said: *We are appealing to local businesses in around the Albert Dock to show their support for Merseyside bereaved by decorating their windows in yellow hearts, by wearing yellow and by showing love and compassion to all bereaved on this day.

“We are also appealing to local cake makers who could make a yellow heart memorial cake, a balloon supplier who could donate a yellow heart arch for the reception and any buisness who would like to participate or donate a gift for our prize draw.

“We are kean to hear from local care homes, hospice and hospitals who would like to send representation and from local bereavement groups in Liverpool.”

The memorial event will be held on March 23 and tickets are priced at £5.00 each - available to purchase via eventbrite from 23 February.

There will be a pre-sailing private reception for up to 50 dignitaries from 1pm-4pm, held at the Liverpool Pub on James Street and those with tickets will board the ferry from Pier Head for a 5pm sailing.

Bags of environmentally friendly and bio-degradable rose petals will be available to purchase prior to sailing at £1.00 each. Memorial LED candles will also be available for £2.00.

All funds received are used to host memorial events and running costs.