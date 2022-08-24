Nine-year-old girl shot dead in her own home, Metro Mayor in ‘utter disbelief’ at shooting, family pay tribute to 28-year-old shot in Old Swan

🚨 A schoolgirl who died after being shot in her own home in Liverpool has been named as Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

The nine-year-old was shot in the chest after a guman chased another man into her house in Dovecot and ‘fired indiscriminately’.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel. Image: Facebook

Merseyside Police said Olivia’s family were ‘absolutely devastated, inconsolable and heartbroken’ following the incident in Kingsheath Avenue, on Monday night.

Her mother, Cheryl Korbel, who tried to close the door on the gunman, was shot in the wrist during the attack.

🙏🏻 Following the shocking news, Liverpool Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram took to Twitter to say: "Exactly 15 years to the day since Rhys Jones' death. I'm in utter disbelief that another innocent child has lost their life to senseless gun crime in our region.

“My thoughts are with the young girl's family and friends."

🚨 The family of Ashley Dale, 28, who was tragically shot dead in Old Swan at the weekend, have paid tribute to her.