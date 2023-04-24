Mayor unveils new look Eurovision trains and buses for Liverpool

Eurovision artwork will also appear at stations, bus stops, ferry terminals and tunnel entrances.

Liverpool’s buses and trains have been given a new colourful look ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest this May.

The redesign will see public transport on the Liverpool City Region road and rail network wrapped in Eurovision livery. Unveiled by Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram, they will start to appear from Monday (April 24).

Eurovision artwork will also be added at train and bus stations, bus stops, ferry terminals and tunnel entrances.

The city’s new zero-emission hydrogen buses will also start appearing from today, draped in Eurovision’s colours. They will initially be used for driver training and will then be used on the 10A service in the coming days.

Mr Rotheram said: “As an international event that attracts guests, media and attention from around the world, we’re expecting thousands upon thousands of visitors to descend on the Liverpool City Region. We’ve commissioned these new liveries to celebrate this global spectacular coming to our region – it really is once in a lifetime!”

