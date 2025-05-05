McDonald's launches first ever breakfast saver menu in Liverpool
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
McDonald's is shaking up mornings with the launch of its first ever breakfast saver menu and it's launching right here in Liverpool.
The menu is being trialled in 332 restaurants from Wednesday (May 7) for a short period before launching more broadly later this year. Our video journalist, Emily Bonner, was invited for a first try of the new items.
The new menu features a sausage sandwich and a saver bacon roll priced at £1.99 and £2.19 respectively. It also includes fan favourites like the cheesy bacon flatbread, porridge, apple slices, orange and apple juice and of course the crispy hash browns.
Selected restaurants across the region are also offering a breakfast bundle deal where you can get a sausage sandwich or a bacon roll with a selected drink for £2.99.
Watch the full video above to see what Emily thought of the new menu.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.