Medical cannabis changed my life after serious car crash left me in agony

A Merseyside man says medical cannabis is improving his life after suffering a serious accident.

Paul Flanders, 57, has lived with chronic pain for over 15 years after a car crash at Birkenhead Square left him with compressed vertebrae and lasting nerve damage. After undergoing surgery for his injuries, he was left with ongoing agony that made work, hobbies, and even rest a struggle.

Paul explained: “Suddenly a car hit us from a side road, side on, and I was thrown sideways… I went for an X-ray because I had pains in my back and they told me that my vertebrae had been compressed. All the fluid had been squeezed out of one side and flattened.

“If I move in a certain way, it pinches the nerve in my spine, and that sends pain all the way down to my toes and fingers. That’s agony, especially at night.”

Paul Flanders. | Submitted

For more than eight years, he relied on strong prescription painkillers but was left “feeling like a zombie” and struggling with his memory.

Paul had used cannabis recreationally in the past, and after his accident began to notice that it helped with his pain and allowed him to continue some of his hobbies. But, using the drug illegally came with problems.

“Being a gardener, I did cultivate my own cannabis for a while. The police came through the door one day, took everything away… I got over a £1,000 fine, 200 hours of community service and a criminal record. So I knew it was time to go down the legal route,” Paul explained.

He decided to use Releaf, online medical cannabis clinic, and said the impact has been significant.

“Now I just have a couple of flower sticks a day and it relieves the pain… It is fantastic. I wouldn’t go back,” Paul said. “The medical cannabis seems to block that pain. It doesn’t stop it, but it turns the tap down for me, and that’s all I wanted, just relief from pain.

“It’s improving my quality of life, totally. I’m getting out more, seeing my grandkids more. I love it, especially the summer holidays. We’ve got an 8 by 4 foot pool in the garden, and we all jump in.

“If the police come knocking on my door now, I’m in my own home, using my vape. I’m not smoking it. Everything’s legal. Happy days.”