Mersey Ferries suspended again as disruption continues

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The commuter and River Explorer services have been cancelled.

No Mersey Ferries services are running on Monday due to ongoing ‘technical issues’. The commuter and River Explorer services have been disrupted on and off for a number of weeks and will not operate today (July 8) or Tuesday (July 9).

In a statement, a spokesperson for the ferry operator said: “The Mersey Ferries remain out of service due to technical issues affecting both vessels. We apologise for the ongoing disruption and want to assure customers that we are working hard to reinstate services as soon as possible. We will share news via our website and social media accounts as soon as we are able.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pier Head, Liverpool. | PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Services were suspended on June 25 and 26, with a spokesperson for the Mersey Ferries stating at the time: “Unfortunately, a short delay on our passengers licencing approvals has meant that we weren’t able to have two boats back on the water today as we’d originally hoped." However, the ferries began operating once again on June 27, before cancellations caused by ‘technical issues’ began on July 2.