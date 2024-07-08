Mersey Ferries suspended again as disruption continues
No Mersey Ferries services are running on Monday due to ongoing ‘technical issues’. The commuter and River Explorer services have been disrupted on and off for a number of weeks and will not operate today (July 8) or Tuesday (July 9).
In a statement, a spokesperson for the ferry operator said: “The Mersey Ferries remain out of service due to technical issues affecting both vessels. We apologise for the ongoing disruption and want to assure customers that we are working hard to reinstate services as soon as possible. We will share news via our website and social media accounts as soon as we are able.”
Services were suspended on June 25 and 26, with a spokesperson for the Mersey Ferries stating at the time: “Unfortunately, a short delay on our passengers licencing approvals has meant that we weren’t able to have two boats back on the water today as we’d originally hoped." However, the ferries began operating once again on June 27, before cancellations caused by ‘technical issues’ began on July 2.
The Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, which operates Mersey Ferries, has been contacted for more information.
