All Mersey Ferries suspended due to 'technical fault'

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 8th Jul 2025, 07:57 BST
Mersey Ferries services are currently suspended, disrupting commuter and River Explorer services.

No Mersey Ferries services are running this morning due to “a technical fault”. The commuter and River Explorer services have been disrupted since yesterday (July 7).

In a statement, a spokesperson for Mersey Ferries said: “Mersey Ferries are currently suspended due to a technical fault.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Mersey Ferryplaceholder image
Mersey Ferry | Liverpool City Region Combined Authority

“The team are working hard to return to normal service. In the interim, cross river tickets can be used on Merseyrail between James Street and Hamilton Square. No bus replacement during commuter service.”

Related topics:Merseyrail

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice