Mersey Ferries services are currently suspended, disrupting commuter and River Explorer services.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No Mersey Ferries services are running this morning due to “a technical fault”. The commuter and River Explorer services have been disrupted since yesterday (July 7).

In a statement, a spokesperson for Mersey Ferries said: “Mersey Ferries are currently suspended due to a technical fault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mersey Ferry | Liverpool City Region Combined Authority

“The team are working hard to return to normal service. In the interim, cross river tickets can be used on Merseyrail between James Street and Hamilton Square. No bus replacement during commuter service.”