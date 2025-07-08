All Mersey Ferries suspended due to 'technical fault'
Mersey Ferries services are currently suspended, disrupting commuter and River Explorer services.
No Mersey Ferries services are running this morning due to “a technical fault”. The commuter and River Explorer services have been disrupted since yesterday (July 7).
In a statement, a spokesperson for Mersey Ferries said: “Mersey Ferries are currently suspended due to a technical fault.
“The team are working hard to return to normal service. In the interim, cross river tickets can be used on Merseyrail between James Street and Hamilton Square. No bus replacement during commuter service.”
