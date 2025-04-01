Mersey Gateway and Silver Jubilee bridge tolls rise by 20% as new charges take effect

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

From today, drivers crossing the River Mersey via the Mersey Gateway and Silver Jubilee bridges will face increased toll charges, with prices rising by 20%.

The amount it costs to travel across both the Mersey Gateway and Silver Jubilee bridges has increased, with toll charges going up by 20% and prices on monthly passes and discounted journeys for registered customers increasing by similar amounts.

This increase is the first in seven and a half years and, moving forward, the intention is that future toll charge changes will be considered and implemented every three years unless there are exceptional circumstances that make more regular changes required or if the government changes enforcement fees.

The cost of an annual local user discount scheme plan has increased by 20% to £12 a year. However, there will be a discount to £10 to renew the plan each year for eligible Halton residents who renew via auto renewal and set up auto payment.

Increase in toll charges on the Mersey Gateway and Silver Jubilee bridges. | Handout

Penalty charge notice (PCN) rates will also increase to £50, alongside the introduction of a new scheme to enable unregistered customers who receive a PCN for the first time to choose to use the fine to open an account with Merseyflow and have their PCN cancelled.

Anyone who pays within 14 days will be eligible for discounted rates which will be chargeable at £25. Charge certificates will increase from £60 to £75. There are no changes to enforcement fees on April 1.

The Mersey Gateway Bridge opened in October 2017. During construction, the project was the largest infrastructure project in England outside of London. Since then, over 160 million journeys have been made across the bridge.

More information is available here.