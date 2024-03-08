Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The multi-billion-pound Mersey Tidal Power project that could see a barrage bridge stretch from Liverpool to Wirral has taken a big step forward as it moves towards the formal planning consent process.

The Mersey Tidal Power project has been in talks for years and aims to provide clean renewable energy to residents, as well as a multitude of job opportunities. A barrage, which could generate power for 120 years, is Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram's preferred option.

The scheme opens the possibility of a first-ever cycling and pedestrian route over the river between Liverpool and Wirral and could also provide a defence against future flooding risks associated with climate change.

Advanced proposals from the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority (LCRCA) include illustrations of what a potential barrage in the Mersey could look like, with references to street furniture, cyclists, and 'rest points along the route'.

Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotherham said: "Mersey Tidal Power has the potential to generate clean, predictable energy for 120 years, create thousands of green jobs and apprenticeships - and all but seal our area's status as Britain's Renewable Energy Coast."

In its March meeting the LCRCA will be asked to approve the submission of a scoping opinion to the Planning Inspectorate later this year. This is a pivotal moment for the development that could see Liverpool 'have an opportunity to seize our chance to become a leader in the Green Industrial Revolution'.

If it receives backing, the development could be up and running within a decade and would become the world's largest tidal power scheme. However, the LCRCA says the scheme would also need government backing to complete development stage.

"Beyond the banks of the River Mersey, this is a national infrastructure asset that could position the UK as a global leader in the renewables race and help to turbocharge our net zero ambitions," Mr Rotheram said. A new cycling and walking route over the Mersey as a result would also work to reduce emissions as it would mean less cars travelling via the tunnel.