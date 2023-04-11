Runners will make their way through the Kingsway Tunnel and under the River Mersey.

The Mersey Tunnel 10k is back for the 17th time this Sunday (April 16), with approximately 1,500 runners set to take on the challenge, running from Liverpool to New Brighton’s promenade.

The race is the only time throughout the year when people can make their way through the Kingsway Tunnel on foot and run under the River Mersey – making it one of the most unique running events in the country.

The race record, held by Dejene Gezimu from Liverpool Harriers AC, currently stands at 30 minutes and 52 seconds, and the female record was set in 2019 by Kirsty Longley from Liverpool Pembroke Sefton Harriers, who completed the race in 36 minutes and 19 seconds.

This year, a large number of local running clubs are set to complete the race, as well as seniors up to the age of 82.

Start time: The race will start at 9:30am on April 16.

Race route: The race starts just yards from the emergency Tunnel exit road on Bevington Bush on the Liverpool side of the River Mersey and drops directly down on to the main approach road to deliver a fast descent into the Kingsway (Wallasey) Tunnel.

The tunnel takes runners on a journey of just over 3K before exiting on the Wirral side of the river before the course makes it’s way along the Dock Road and the Seacombe Ferry terminal at the half way point.

​The second half of the race takes runners along the promenade overlooking the River Mersey, finishing on Ian Fraser Walk in New Brighton.

Road Closures

Liverpool: The event start line is positioned at the top of the tunnel emergency exit road at Blackstock Street. Other than Blackstock Street itself there are no other road closures on the Liverpool side.

Wirral: The westbound side of Dock Road will remain open and the northbound side of Birkenhead Road will be passable with care as the runners will cross from left to right off the roundabout at the bottom of Kelvin Road. Traffic will not be able to pass from Tower Road to Birkenhead Road whilst the race is in progress.Residents in Birkenhead Road will be able to exit the road via Church Road, returning via Kelvin Road. Residents in Borough Road East/Demesne Street and Seacombe View can exit via the roundabout at Victoria Place through Church Road southwards.

The affected roads will be opened as soon as the last runner passes each point which at Victoria Place will be approximately 10:30am. Diversionary routes on the approaches to all of these roads will be in place on the morning.

