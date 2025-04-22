2,000 runners take on unique Mersey Tunnel 10k as 2026 entries open

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Almost 2,000 eager runners completed the 19th staging of the BTR Mersey Tunnel 10K this April and entries for next year are now open.

The race last weekend began in Liverpool city centre, taking participants through the Kingsway Tunnel, before crossing the finish line in New Brighton. The point-to-point race is the only time throughout the year when people can make their way through the Mersey Tunnel on foot.

The BTR Mersey Tunnel 10K 2025 was won by Dan Morgan from Lonely Goat RC, with a time of 33 minutes 27 seconds. Second place was Kevin Polhill from Kirkby Milers AC clocking 34 minutes 40 seconds, with George Gillies from Wallasey AC in third place with 35 minutes 20 seconds.

Mersey Tunnel 10K 2025. | Paul Francis Cooper

First place female was Lisa Gawthorne from Vegan Runners in 38 minutes 46 seconds. Second place was Dearbhla Cox from Annadale Striders in 39 minutes 8 seconds, with Eve Grabe from Warriors Pentathlon and Athletics Club in third place with 41 minutes 26 seconds.

The event’s most senior participants were 86-year-old Barry Leonard from Liverpool (56 minutes 54 seconds); Philip Humphreys aged 86 from Ellesmere Port (1 hour 15 minutes 39 seconds); and 84-year-old Ronald Thornton from Crosby (1 hour 31 minutes 16 seconds).

Entries for next year’s BTR Mersey Tunnel 10K are now open, with the race set to return on April 12, 2026. You can register online at https://www.btrliverpool.com/tunnel-10k-event.