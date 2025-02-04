Motorists face severe congestion at Mersey Tunnels and Liverpool city centre, causing long delays. Bus services are also disrupted, terminating early at Birkenhead.

Motorists and bus passengers in Merseyside are facing travel chaos this morning (February 4) due to severe congestion at both Mersey Tunnels and in Liverpool city centre.

According to Merseytravel’s latest travel update (10.40am), motorists travelling through the Queensway Tunnel from Liverpool to Birkenhead are facing journey times of up to 40 minutes, while journeys to Liverpool are estimated to take around five minutes.

Journeys through the Kingsway Tunnel from Wallasey to Liverpool are currently estimated to take around eight minutes, while those travelling to Wallasey are facing normal times of around five minutes.

Mersey Tunnel, Kingsway. | LCRCA

Cross River bus services are impacted by the disruption, with passengers hoping to travel to Liverpool ending their journeys at Birkenhead bus station.

In an announcement on X (formerly Twitter), a spokesperson for Arriva North West said, “all Cross River services will terminate in Birkenhead until 11:00” as a result of the “major” congestion.

They continued: “We are working to restore services as fast as possible, please allow extra time for any journeys, our colleagues at Merseyrail are accepting Cross river tickets for the next hour.”

Stagecoach shared a similar update, stating: “Due to severe congestion in Liverpool City centre, services 1/X1/471/472 are subject to cancellations. Due to heavy traffic in Birkenhead queueing for the tunnel services 41/42/38 are heavily delayed/cancelled.”

A spokesperson for Merseytravel said: “Due to roadworks on Byrom Street/Hunter Street, Cross River services and services serving Scotland Road in both directions are subject to delays or diversion. Please allow extra time for your journey.”