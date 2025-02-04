Liverpool City Council has provided an update after severe Mersey Tunnels congestion.

Commuters faced major travel disruption on Tuesday morning (February 4) due to severe congestion at both Mersey Tunnels and in Liverpool city centre.

The disruption was the result of roadworks on Byrom Street and Hunter Street, with one bus passenger telling LiverpoolWorld she was ‘stuck’ in the Birkenhead (Queensway) tunnel for nearly an hour, and a motorist stating: “It was ridiculous this morning I tried both tunnels and gave up.”

In a statement shortly after 9.00am, Liverpool City Council, which is responsible for the works, said: “We're aware of congestion at Byrom Street due to works to upgrade the traffic lights. These works should not have begun until after 9.30am. Calls are being made to the contractor to establish why this hasn't happened. Apologies for the inconvenience caused.”

Mersey Tunnel, Kingsway. | LCRCA

The roadworks were removed shortly after 11.00am and all Cross River services were able to resume their normal routes, though Merseytravel urged bus users to “allow for extra time”.

Merseytravel wrote on X that the works had been suspended for the ‘foreseeable future’, however, a spokesperson for Liverpool City Council told LiverpoolWorld: “Works will resume at 9.00pm tonight (February 4) with contractor to complete the works by 5.30am and be off site by 6.00am.”