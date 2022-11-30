Merseyrail trains will run every day over the Christmas period, with some changes to services, except Christmas Day.

Trains will keep running across the Liverpool City Region over the festive season and Merseyrail have announced the deatails of its services during Christmas and New Year.

Will trains be running on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve?

Merseyrail said that Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve will see services finish earlier than usual at approximately 20:00 .

. There will be no train services on Christmas Day.

Boxing Day trains will be running, with a limited service between 09:00 and 18:30 , calling at selected stations across the network.

, calling at selected stations across the network. On New Year’s Day a 30-minute Sunday service will run.

A normal timetable will be in place on all other days.

Which stations will Boxing Day services be running from?

Services will run every 30 minutes calling at the following stations:

Chester and Ellesmere Port lines: Services will start and terminate at Hooton calling at Bromborough, Bebington, Rock Ferry, Birkenhead Central, James St and Liverpool Central. There will no services between Ellesmere Port or Chester and Hooton.

New Brighton line: New Brighton, Birkenhead North, Conway Park, James St and Liverpool Central.

West Kirby line: West Kirby, Leasowe, Birkenhead North, Conway Park, James St and Liverpool Central.

Southport line: Southport, Birkdale, Ainsdale, Formby, Blundellsands and Crosby, Waterloo, Sandhills, Liverpool Central.

Hunts Cross line: Liverpool South Parkway, St Michaels and Liverpool Central

Ormskirk line: Ormskirk, Maghull, Aintree, Orrell Park, Kirkdale, Sandhills and Liverpool Central

Kirkby line: Kirkby, Fazakerley, Kirkdale, Sandhills and Liverpool Central

A range of festive surprises also await those travelling over the Christmas period. From a bauble wall at Liverpool Central to Father Christmas and festive carol singers.

What’s been said

Suzanne Grant, Commercial Director at Merseyrail, said: “As people across the Liverpool City Region prepare to enjoy the festive season, we are thrilled to be able to offer Boxing Day services this Christmas.

“Only a very limited number of trains operate nationally on Boxing Day, and I’d encourage those thinking of travelling to the Boxing Day sales, festive or sporting events to consider using our services to get there”

Cllr Liam Robinson, Transport and Air Quality Portfolio Holder for the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority said: "We’re really pleased that we’ve been able to work with Merseyrail once again to ensure a timetable will be operating on Boxing Day this year.

"By running these services, it allows city region residents the chance to travel for whatever reason, whether it’s shopping, leisure, sporting events or just to visit friends and family.

"We would encourage rail users to plan ahead for their journey and make the most of these services that don’t operate in many parts of the country on Boxing Day."