Merseyrail have introduced timetable changes after disruption, Metro Mayor slams French police, first look at new super fire station.

The managing director of Merseyrail has apologised for the disruption commuters have faced due to faults with their trains and the operator has announced further changes to the timetable.

Andy Heath said he was “truly, truly sorry” for the inconvenience caused by changes to the timetables on Merseyrail lines as the operator announced an “unexpected” increase in wear on train wheel bearings.

The managing director couldn’t confirm however when services would return to normal.

Commuters’ plans have been thrown into chaos by the changes with rail replacement buses being used on certain lines.

A woman on her phone as a Merseyrail train approaches. Image: Gabriel - stock.adobe.com

Merseyrail have announced that further changes will be made to timetables across the network from Monday 13 June.

Over the last few weeks, a significant increase in wheel bearing faults has affected the number of trains available to run. This has resulted in the full fleet being tested, with those trains found to have the fault being taken out of service for repair.

From Monday 13 June, trains will run every 30 minutes on the Ormskirk, Kirkby, Hunts Cross, New Brighton, West Kirby, Chester, and Ellesmere Port lines. Trains will run every 15 minutes between Southport and Liverpool Central.

A supplemental rail replacement bus service will also be in place between the following stations in case services become overcrowded:

Spital and Moorfields stations

Birkenhead North and Moorfields stations

Maghull and Moorfields stations

Waterloo and Moorfields stations

Rail replacement buses will be timed to minimise waiting time for passengers.

Passengers on the Kirkby and New Brighton Lines will see trains re-introduced on Sunday the 12 th June with services operating the normal 30-minute Sunday timetable, before changing to an amended 30-minute timetable from Monday 13 June.

Trains will run every 15 minutes between Southport and Liverpool Central.

🇫🇷 Liverpool Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram has told the French Senate's investigation into the chaotic scenes surrounding the Champions League final at the Stade de France that he witnessed riot police seeking out trouble.

Mr Rotheram was robbed outside the stadium ahead of the Paris final on May 28.

🚒 New images have revealed the first look at a multi-million pound "world-class" fire station in North Liverpool.

Members of Merseyside Fire and Rescue Authority (MFRA) signed off on the purchase of land at Long Lane, Aintree, as the service moves to build a new multi-pump super station combining existing sites in Croxteth and Aintree.