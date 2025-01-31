Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool City Region Mayor, Steve Rotheram, has branded severe disruption on the Merseyrail network as ‘completely unacceptable’ after commuters were left stranded during a recent cold snap.

Services across the train network were suspended for several hours on January 9, amid snow and ice warnings across the region, with no trains running for around two hours. As a result, Mr Rotheram has appointed one of the UK’s most respected transport leaders to review the rail industry’s winter weather planning.

Transport Commissioner for Greater Manchester Vernon Everitt will lead an independent and objective review of the rail industry’s winter preparations for the Merseyrail network and its response to the snow and freezing temperatures that sparked major disruption.

The review will also consider the industry’s wider winter planning process and whether lessons have been learned from previous cold snaps.

Merseyrail. | Liverpool City Region Combined Authority

Mayor Rotheram said the recent disruption was “completely unacceptable” and had a “significant impact on residents who rely on trains to get to work, school and important appointments”.

He continued: “With the appointment of Vernon Everitt to lead this independent review, we’re taking a thorough, impartial look at how the rail industry plans for and responds to extreme weather. Vernon brings with him a wealth of experience in the transport sector, and his expertise will be invaluable in ensuring we learn from this and improve our winter preparedness.

“My priority is making sure that passengers in the Liverpool City Region not only have a reliable transport system, but that they receive clear communication from Merseyrail in the event of impacted services.”

The findings of the review will be presented to the next transport committee on Thursday, March 20.