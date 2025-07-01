Merseyrail named finalist for prestigious National Transport Awards 2025

Merseyrail has been recognised as a finalist in two categories at the prestigious National Transport Awards 2025.

Merseyrail has been named as a finalist in the prestigious National Transport Awards.

The awards highlight the commitment, expertise, and innovation of those working tirelessly to improve our transport networks across England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland.

The Liverpool City Region rail operator have been named a finalist for the prestigious Rail Operator of the Year award, while Sally Ralston BEM, Head of Community and Engagement at Merseyrail, has also been named amongst the finalists in the Transport Woman of the Year category.

The achievement acknowledges Sally’s services to the communities in the city region, having raised over £1million since 2014 through her work championing Merseyrail’s Charity of the Year programme.

Merseyrail’s Managing Director Neil Grabham welcomed the announcement: “We are absolutely thrilled to be finalists at the National Transport Awards 2025. It is a testament to the hard work, innovation and passion of our entire team. We are especially proud of Sally, it’s right that the incredible work she has led on behalf of the communities we serve is recognised.”

The National Transport Awards are widely regarded as the benchmark for excellence in the transport sector, with nominations judged by an independent panel of experts. Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony in London on October 2, 2025.