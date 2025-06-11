Merseyrail crowned UK's top train operator in 2025 survey

Merseyrail has reclaimed its spot as the leading train operator in the UK with a 93% satisfaction score, highlighting their commitment to reliability and customer focus.

Merseyrail has been recognised as the UK’s top train operator, achieving the highest overall customer satisfaction rating in the latest Transport Focus Rail User Survey.

The Rail User Survey regularly asks a representative sample of 2,000 people across Great Britain about their public transport use. Those who used rail in the last seven days are asked about their overall satisfaction with their most recent rail journey and with aspects such as value for money, punctuality and cleanliness.

These results are then collated to create an overall six month report, with the latest referring to December 2024 to May 2025. The report includes how the country’s main 22 train companies fared on overall satisfaction and satisfaction with six key aspects of the journey.

With an overall satisfaction score of 93%, Merseyrail has reclaimed its position as the leading train operator for customer satisfaction in the UK, according to the survey conducted by independent transport watchdog, Transport Focus. The Liverpool City Region’s rail operator also achieved the highest satisfaction rating in the country for punctuality and reliability, with a score of 89%.

Merseyrail scored a score of 65% for satisfaction with value for money, 88% for satisfaction with information during the journey, 93% for satisfaction with cleanliness and 81% for satisfaction with level of crowding

Merseyrail Managing Director Neil Grabham welcomed the results: “Achieving first place for customer satisfaction in the National Customer Survey reflects the dedication and hard work of the entire Merseyrail team”.

“We are committed to delivering a reliable and customer-focused rail service, and this recognition reinforces the trust and confidence our passengers have in us”.