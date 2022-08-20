Services on all lines will be affected and there will be no replacement bus service during Saturday’s 24hr strike.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Network Rail workers across the North West are taking part in a huge national strike action this weekend as over 40,000 staff walkout in a dispute over pay and safety.

Members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) voted in favour of strike action across Network Rail and 14 train operating companies.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The strike action will affect services from Liverpool Lime Street and also have a big impact on Merseyrail services.

Merseyrail staff are not directly involved, but the signal operators on the regional network are employed by Network Rail and will be taking part in the strike action.

As a result, Merseyrail will run a severely limited train service on Saturday August 20 due to two planned 24-hour strikes by RMT union members.

A Merseyrail train in the station. Image: Shutterstock

The industrial action will begin at 7.00am on Saturday and run until 7.00am on Sunday.

Merseyrail will run an hourly service calling at selected stations on each of their lines between 7:30am and 6:30pm on the affected days, but are advising passengers to only make essential journeys.

The Merseyrail services affected by strike

Chester and Ellesmere Port lines: No trains will operate between Chester and Rock Ferry or Ellesmere Port and Rock Ferry. Trains will run hourly between Rock Ferry and Liverpool Central, only calling at Rock Ferry, Birkenhead Central, Hamilton Square, Moorfields and Liverpool Central.

New Brighton line: Trains will run hourly, only calling at New Brighton, Wallasey Grove Road, Wallasey Village, Birkenhead North, Birkenhead Park, Hamilton Square, Moorfields and Liverpool Central.

West Kirby line: Trains will run hourly, only calling at West Kirby, Hoylake, Manor Rd, Meols, Moreton, Leasowe, Birkenhead North, Birkenhead Park, Hamilton Square, Moorfields and Liverpool Central.

Southport line: Trains will run hourly, only calling at Southport, Formby, Blundellsands & Crosby, Waterloo, Moorfields and Liverpool Central.

Hunts Cross line: No trains will operate between Liverpool Central and Hunts Cross.

Ormskirk line: Trains will run hourly, only calling at Ormskirk, Maghull North, Maghull, Aintree, Kirkdale, Moorfields and Liverpool Central.

Kirkby line: Trains will run hourly, only calling at Kirkby, Fazakerley, Rice Lane, Kirkdale, Moorfields and Liverpool Central.

There will be no trains on the Merseyrail network before 07.30 or after 18.30 on Saturday August 20.

Due to lack of availability, there are no rail-replacement buses on either day. Passengers should make alternative travel arrangements where necessary.

There are no rail-replacement buses before train services begin, again due to lack of availability. It is intended that a normal train service will resume from 08.00 across the Merseyrail network.

Full timetables are available via the operator’s website at https://www.merseyrail.org/plan-your-journey/network-rail-strike-action.aspx

What’s been said

Andy Heath, Managing Director at Merseyrail said: “Once again we have been able to work closely with Network Rail to ensure there will be a service for the people of the Liverpool City Region during this period of national disruption.

“For those intending to travel on August 20, please be aware that services will be hourly, will only serve limited stations and are likely to be very busy.

“Passengers should plan ahead, come prepared and allow more journey time. Our team will work hard to get you to where you need to be”

What national rail companies will be affected by the strikes?

The following rail companies will once again be taking part in the organised RMT strikes:

What routes will be affected by the strikes?

The number of stations affected by the strikes have led to issues are far and wide as Preston, Wigan and Manchester commutes.