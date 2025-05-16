This video More videos

A new tap and go system for the Merseyrail network has taken a “major step” forward which could radically change the way thousands travel.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new system was announced in 2024 and was originally planned to be brought in last autumn. As part of a £10m investment, passengers would be able to use a Metro Card linked to their bank account for their journeys across the Liverpool City Region.

This is part of a two-stage launch, with bank cards and smart devices able to be used as part of the second stage, now expected later this year. However the LDRS previously understood the project had been delayed due to a need to secure funding for the lifetime of the project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Passengers on the platform at Liverpool Lime Street railway station | Gerald Murphy/Flickr

Now, 50 people are being asked to volunteer to pilot the new system which the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority said “will guarantee the best fare and remove the need to queue for tickets”. The combined authority said it was a major step towards plans for a London-style transport system and the full launch of Tap and Go later this year.

Those taking part in the trial will be able to tap in and out at ticket barriers using their metro card. Fares will be calculated based on which station they get on and off at on both a weekly and daily basis.

The Combined Authority claims “not only will it speed up journeys, but it will also leave passengers with more cash in their bank, as daily and weekly caps will ensure passengers are charged the best value ticket – the same fare they would get from a station ticket office.”

Metrocard on Merseyrail | Liverpool City Region Combined Authority/LDRS

The pilot will only be open to those 18 and over covering only Merseyrail’s Northern and Wirral lines. People will need to tap and out at the beginning and end of their journey to get the lowest possible fare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, said: “The measure of any 21st century public transport system is how quickly, cheaply and easily it helps passengers get from A to B – and that starts by how people pay for their journey.

“For too long, passengers in our region have been forced to contend with an outdated, antiquated and fragmented ticketing system that simply doesn’t work in their favour.

“Our plans for a new tap-and-go system will make it easier than ever for passengers, removing unnecessary queues and ensuring they never have to pay over the odds to get about our region. We’ve seen how well it can work in places like London – and now it’s time that we built a system befitting of a modern, future-facing city region like ours.”

“Moving to this testing stage is a big step forward towards rolling out this technology which will unlock so many benefits for our region, removing the need for unnecessary queues, ensuring that no one spends more than they need to get around our region – and protecting revenue streams for further investment in improvements.

“We’ve seen how well it works in London and now it’s time that we built our own system to benefit the residents of our city region.”