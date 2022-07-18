The train operator is warning of potential issues with tracks and equipement as the region is set to be hit with record temperatures.

Merseyrail has urged passengers not to travel on Tuesday with soaring temperatures expected to cause disruption to train services and equipment.

Heading into the second day of amber and red weather warnings for the region, temperatures are expected to hit a high of around 37°C. The extreme heat is set to affect the track the trains run on and the electricity equipment used to power the network.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Passengers planning to travel on Tuesday are being advised only to do so if it is essential and to check services beforehand.

Zoe Hands, chief operating officer at Merseyrail, said: “Hot weather can affect the track our trains operate on and the electricity equipment used to power our services.

“When steel rails get hot they expand and start pushing against the pieces of track next to them. This can cause the rails to buckle.”

Merseyrail travel disruptions

Due to Network Rail imposing speed restrictions in the extreme heat, Hunts Cross to Southport line trains are starting and terminating at Liverpool South Parkway. Rail replacement buses are running between Hunts Cross and Liverpool South Parkway stations in both directions.

From Tuesday morning there will be half-hourly services at Hillside, Hall Road, Hightown and Bank Hall on the Northern Line.

On the Wirral Line, Chester services are not currently calling at Green Lane and Bromborough Rake stations. Ellesmere Port services will continue to call at both stations.

These timetable changes will remain in place until the end of service on Tuesday.

Hot weather preparations and precautions

Merseyrail say staff have been out in force over the weekend to prepare the network for the heatwave.

Ms Hands said: “Firstly, in order to minimise tracks buckling in the heat, engineers create strategically-placed cuts in the rails to give the steel space to expand into.

“Also, we have staff in place on the rails to monitor the temperature of the steel as each train passes. If the temperature gets too hot, we may reduce the speed of the train through that section to 20mph.

“Finally, electrical equipment is protected by increasing the amount of reflective material on cabinets across the network.”

“These measures ensure our network is as well prepared as possible to face the unprecedented temperatures that we expect to see this week.”

People are being advised by Merseyrail to travel with a soft drink or water. Merseyrail staff will be on hand to help passengers who may struggle with the heat.