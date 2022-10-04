Merseyside has seen an increase in the number of animals being rehomed but there are still pups and cats seeking their forever home.

The RSPCA has released new figures that show rehoming of animals is down 10% across the country, whilst the number of animals being brought to their centres is increasing.

Merseyside, however, is going against the trend, seeing a huge increase in rehomed animals - whether that be through fostering or adoptions.

But the centres still need your help to rehome animals, with the number being brought in up by 8.4% as the cost of living crisis begins to take a toll.

RSPCA Wirral & Chester Branch Manager Kay Hawthorn told LiverpoolWorld: “Across the country, the RSPCA has, sadly, seen animal intake increase while rehoming enquiries and rates have fallen which creates a really worrying situation in our centres and branches.

“Thankfully, here in Merseyside we seem to be bucking the trend and, last year, we rehomed 232% more animals than the previous year. However, this isn’t the picture everywhere and all of our centres are currently full to bursting with animals who are staying with us for longer, creating long waiting lists of other animals in need waiting to come into us.

“That’s why we’ve launched Adoptober, to encourage anyone thinking of taking on a pet - who feels they can commit to a new pet’s needs - to consider fostering or adopting, instead of buying.”

What is the RSPCA’s Adoptober campaign?

The RSPCA’s annual Adoptober rehoming drive runs throughout October, promoting adoption and highlighting the many animals the charity has waiting to find their perfect match.

The charity fears that the cost of living crisis means more animals are coming into its care while less people are considering taking on a new pet.

Pets looking for love

Across the Southport and Wirral & Chester branches, the total number of animals rehomed soared from 261 in 2020 to 867 in 2021; bucking the trend seen in most other counties.

The number of dogs rehomed increased by 84% from 2020 to 2021 and cats by 303%. However, RSPCA still need your help, with the number of animals being given to them being up by 8.4%.

RSPCA Southport, Ormskirk & District branch is hoping to find homes for two of its long-stay residents:

Cash is looking for a new owner.

Five-year-old Siberian husky Cash is a big dog with a big personality! He’s very playful and has boundless energy so needs an active home and owners who can continue his training. He can be quite vocal in kennels and would ideally like husky-experienced owners who understand his needs. He could live with older children and another dog, but will need to learn that being left home alone isn’t scary. He’s a lovely, bouncy, friendly dog who is looking for his paw-fect match.

Lola loves to sunbathe.

Three-year-old Lola is a shy but very sweet girl who absolutely loves getting your attention! She loves to sunbathe and watch the birds fly. She needs a patient and understanding owner who will give her time to settle in and would be best with no other pets but could live with sensible children.

The team at RSPCA Wirral & Chester branch is also desperate to find homes for some of their residents who have gone without being adopted:

Daisy will be happiest as the only pet for a lucky family.

Shar-Pei Daisy, five, had a difficult start in life but still loves people and is very trusting. She likes to be around people but needs a little help relaxing with fun toys and tasty treats. She’s a special girl who is looking for a five-star home. She’d ideally like to be the only pet in her new home and will need continued training with her new owners, including learning how to wear her muzzle. She’s always on the go and loves fuss so is sure to make a wonderful companion.

Mother and daughter, Kiwi and Orla.