The cost-of-living crisis and prices of fuel have meant more people are cycling.

It has been revealed that Merseyside is one of the top five areas with the biggest increase of bike thefts in England.

The latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows that between 2020 and 2021, Merseyside saw bike thefts across the region increase by 12%. Leicestershire saw the highest increase of 23%.

Advertisement

In 2020, Merseyside Police recorded 1,521 bicycle thefts versus 1,710 in 2021. It is expected that figures for this year will be higher again, with 1,823 recorded cases in the year up to June 2022.

Comparethemarket ranked Merseyside as having the fourth highest increase in bike thefts last year, and also noted Greater Manchester to be the third most at risk area.

The money comparison site also predicted a whopping 72,445 bike thefts across England by the end of this year.

Increased risk to riders

Advertisement

Advertisement

Increased cost-of-living and prices of fuel have meant more people have been ditching the car and travelling to work by bicycle.

Recent data from CyclingUK shows that compared to last year, cycling levels in England rose by 47% on weekdays and 27% on weekends in the five months to the end of July.

However, whilst there are many benefits to choosing cycling over driving, an increase in bike users also means more opportunities for thieves.

Cyclists in Sefton Park. Image: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images

Advertisement

How to protect your bicycle

Merseyside Police have 10 tips for helping to prevent the theft of your bicycle:

Advertisement