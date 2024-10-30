Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram has not ruled out an increase in bus fares as the Chancellor confirmed the £2 cap would go up next year.

Addressing the House of Commons for the Budget statement earlier, Rachel Reeves told MPs the bus fare cap would increase to £3, as set out by the Prime Minister on Monday. The cap was introduced under the last Conservative government to help people with the cost of living and was expected to end at the end of 2024.

Mr Rotheram said he welcomed the retention of the maximum fare cap but stopped short of confirming if fares in the Liverpool City Region would go up by £1. He said work was already underway to examine “what measures we can take locally to keep fares as affordable as possible.”

While the current level of cap came in across England in January 2023, the Liverpool City Region had introduced a £2 cap earlier, with the reduced fares online two years ago. At that time, Mr Rotheram said the limit on fares was “putting money back into the pockets of our residents.”

Mayor Steve Rotheram with Secretary of State for Transport Louise Haigh and the new bus livery. | LCRCA

The new reduced fare was agreed with bus operators in the Liverpool City Region for an initial three-year period. It is funded by the £12m Bus Services Improvement Plan (BSIP) allocation, secured by the Mayor and Combined Authority from the Conservative administration.

In a statement following the Budget announcement, Mr Rotheram said: “Buses are central to a well-functioning public transport system – that’s why I’ve taken back control of the Liverpool City Region’s. For decades, we’ve seen private operators run down services while driving up profits, and it’s our communities that have paid the price.

“Reliable, affordable services are vital, and the fare cap has helped to build confidence in the bus network after COVID. But this was yet another unfunded Tory spending commitment with nothing left to pay for it beyond December.

“The Labour government has at least ensured a maximum cap stays in place, and the additional billion pounds for buses is welcome. I’ll be fighting to make sure the Liverpool City Region gets our fair share of that funding and am already examining what measures we can take locally to keep fares as affordable as possible.”

In Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham confirmed their fares would remain capped at £2 ahead of Ms Reeves standing at the despatch box. This will last for at least 12 months.

Opposition members in the Liverpool City Region have urged Mr Rotheram to follow suit. Cllr Liz Makinson, who sits on the region’s transport committee, said: “In 2022, Steve Rotheram said introducing the £2 bus fare was the best thing he had ever done. He pledged that would run for three years.

“He must now make good on this pledge and follow Andy Burnham’s promise in Manchester to keep the £2 cap. Liverpool and the city region do not deserve to be the poor relation of Manchester.”

