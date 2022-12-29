The ‘cold-blooded’ shooting at a pub on Christmas Eve saw the murder of 26-year-old Elle Edwards - and police are determined to bring the killers to justice

Merseyside Police have arrested a third person in connection with the murder of 26 year-old Elle Edwards at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey on Christmas Eve.

A 31-year-old man from Tranmere has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and he is currently in custody where he will be questioned by detectives.

Detectives previously arrested a 30-year-old man from Tranmere on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, and a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. They have been granted additional time to continue with questioning and both suspects remain in custody.

Officers were called to the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village just before midnight on Saturday, December 24, following reports a gunman had opened fire at the front entrance to the pub.

Four men were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds, and Ms Edwards was pronounced dead at Arrowe Park Hospital . Police do not believe she was the intended target of the attack.

The shooting has been described as “heartbreaking” by Wallasey MP Dame Angela Eagle , who urged anyone with information to contact police . Four other people were also injured in the shooting. A 28-year-old man from Beechwood, Wirral, is currently in hospital with a gunshot wound to the body.

26-year-old Elle Edwards who has been named as the women who died in a shooting incident at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village, near Liverpool, on Christmas Eve

In addition a 22-year-old man from Beechwood suffered injuries to his legs, a 24-year-old man from Wallasey suffered an injury to his hand and a 33 year-old man suffered an injury to his wrist. None of the injuries suffered by these men are life threatening.

Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said: “Anyone involved in arranging this shooting, pulling the trigger and supplying the gun deserves to see every Christmas from behind bars.

“I urge anyone who has any information about those responsible for this horrific shooting at a crowded local public house to stop and think of the heartache and pain that has been caused, and if you know who did this, do the right thing and let us know.”

“We are pursuing a number of positive lines of enquiry in relation to the murder, but the more information we have to build the picture of what happened on the night the better. I would like to reiterate our previous appeals for any dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage from anyone who lives, works or was in the area of Wallasey village on the night of Christmas Eve to come forward.

“If you saw, heard, have any images or videos or know anything, tell us directly or anonymously via Crimestoppers.”

