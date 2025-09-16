Merseyside could be getting new Aldi as 1st plans revealed for new budget supermarket

LDRS

A new Aldi could be coming to a Merseyside area as the first plans are revealed for the new budget supermarket.

Aldi, which is the UK’s cheapest supermarket, has announced plans to bring a new store to Champions Business Park at the junction of Arrowe Brook Road and Arrowe Park Road in Upton, Wirral. The supermarket said it would be a £9m investment into the area and create up to 40 new jobs.

The supermarket argues it “would regenerate a vacant brownfield site” and “meet growing demand for a high-quality discount retailer in Upton.” The firm said: “With many in the area relying on more expensive convenience stores, the new Aldi would offer a meaningful alternative.”

Based on the designs put forward by the supermarket chain, the new store would occupy what is currently a car park as well as green space on the corner at the business park.

Aldi said it “has worked closely with Wirral Council’s Highways officers to ensure the proposed store would integrate safely and efficiently into the local road network.” Access would be taken from Arrowe Brook Road and the design includes dedicated loading bays and safe pedestrian access points.

Ahead of a planning application being submitted, Aldi is asking people to offer their thoughts on the proposals. Stephen Jones, real estate manager for Aldi, said: “We’re delighted to announce our plans for a new food store at this site in Upton.

“The site is ideally located with excellent accessibility for local residents, allowing us to bring our award-winning products to the area while redeveloping a strategic brownfield site, and deliver a discount food store that complements the existing highways network.”

Aldi is not the only budget supermarket that has made a bid for a store in the area in recent years. Lidl previously attempted to buy a site from Wirral Council opposite Upton police station.

However councillors ultimately voted to reject those plans in 2023 due to traffic concerns at a nearby roundabout. Last year, the supermarket chain made another bid showing people what the new Lidl store could look like.