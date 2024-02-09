Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A much-loved community festival has been cancelled this year after a sewage pipe burst at the event site.

Waterloo Festival intended to celebrate it’s 10th anniversary this year but has announced that the event has been cancelled and postponed until 2025 due to damage at Crosby Coastal Park.

In a statement on Facebook, a spokesperson for Waterloo Festival said: “BAD NEWS: The Waterloo Community Festival will not be taking place this year because the site we use in Crosby Coastal Park is in a terrible and unsafe condition caused by leaks in the sewerage pipes that run the length of the site and the damage caused by repair works undertaken by United Utilities. There is no certainty as to when the problems will be rectified and the site restored to a safe condition.”

In January, local residents were outraged after the grassland at Crosby Coastal Park suffered significant damage due to ongoing work with the broken sewage pipes. The grassland has become increasingly sodden and waterlogged due to the broken pipe and exacerbated by recent weather conditions.

Damage to the grasslands area of Crosby Coastal Park. Image: Sefton Council

The repair work had been carried out by a contractor on behalf of United Utilities and, despite Sefton Council providing ‘clear instructions’ for contractors to stay within a ‘designated area’, pictures from the scene show huge and muddy track marks running straight through the coastal path.

Now, over three weeks later, the site looks even worse than before – appearing to render any events or leisure activities completely impossible.

Steve McGriskin is the organiser of Waterloo Community Festival and says seeing the site in a "terrible state of disrepair" is "truly awful".

He said: "The fact United Utilities provide no timeline for a fix only exacerbates the frustration. I asked the question last summer whether the pipework would be fixed by this year and was assured it would be. They’ve had such a long time to fix this problem but it looks like they’re getting nowhere.”

There has been a strong reaction to the news on social media with many local residents angry about the condition of the grasslands and the loss of such an important cultural event for the area.

However, Steve wants to clarify the problems have nothing to do with Sefton Council. He said: “People should know that without the support of Sefton Council this festival would never have started. They have been such a huge help to us. This is all to do with United Utilities and their failure to get this job done.”

Sefton Council commented on the situation and echoed some of Steve’s sentiments. A spokesperson said: “It is disappointing to see the negative impact that this has had, not only on this important grassland habitat but also on the local community in the form of this cancellation.

“Green Sefton are working with partners to ensure the damage is repaired as soon as possible while protecting the natural flora.”

Pictures taken today show the current state of the grassland and the area specifically designated for the Waterloo Festival. Images show a waterlogged, sodden and muddy area with huge puddles and steel frame shields.

Damage at Crosby Coastal Park. Images show a waterlogged, sodden and muddy area with huge puddles and steel frame shields.

Fortunately, for Steve and all those hoping to attend next year’s event, the festival has confirmed it has received lottery grant funding for the festival’s tenth birthday and plans are underway for a ‘bumper event’ in 2025. The hope is the grassland will be fixed by United Utilities in enough time.

Sadly, it is too late for this year’s festival and it appears there is a lot of work still to be done before a fix can be confirmed.

A United Utilities spokesperson said: “We are very sorry for the disruption in this area while our contractors have been carrying out repairs to a pipeline which has burst several times.