“This tragedy highlights the very real risks posed by e-bikes”

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) are urging people not to charge electrical appliances overnight, after an e-bike battery caught fire resulting in a fatality.

Fire crews were called to Daisy Mews, Litherland at 3.00am on Sunday January 8. Firefighters arrived at the scene at 3.08am and found the entire ground floor engulfed in flames.

Two occupants were located and brought out of the property, receiving CPR by fire crews and North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) paramedics. Tragically, a 60-year-old man was declared dead at the scene and the second person was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

A further resident who managed to escape the property and raise the alarm after being woken by smoke alarms was also taken to hospital suffering from severe smoke inhalation.

A joint investigation between MFRS and Merseyside Police has revealed that the fire was accidental and caused by an e-bike left charging overnight. The fire had rapidly taken hold and spread quickly through open internal doors.

Area Manager Mark Thomas said: “This is a devastating incident and our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of those involved. We are also mindful of the impact that the incident will have on the local community at this time and we will be on hand to offer our support in the coming days.

“I would like also to commend the efforts of our fire control staff who offered help to callers, our fire crews who attempted rescues, also working with NWAS who combined made every effort to provide emergency resuscitation for the casualties.

“This tragedy highlights the very real risks posed by e-bikes, which we have confirmed as the source of the fire. We would ask that people don’t leave any electrical appliance – particularly e-bikes and scooters - charging unattended and definitely not while you are asleep when we are all at our most vulnerable. Also consider if you are leaving the bike or scooter in the way of your escape route should you need to evacuate in darkness.”